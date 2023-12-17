A limited-edition white truffle menu makes 45 Jermyn Street even more indulgent

Around the back of Fortnum & Mason’s is 45 Jermyn Street, which is serving a limited-edition white truffle menu that makes the festive season even more indulgent.

Location

The heart of Mayfair. 45 Jermyn Street is around the corner from The Ritz, The Wolseley and Arlington Street – where restaurateur Jeremy King is soon to return with Arlington (informally known as Le Caprice 2.0).

Interiors

The distinctive orange leather booths will be familiar to fans of the restaurant, which first opened its doors in 2015. The interiors are the work of the renowned Martin Brudnizki Design Studio (more recently of the flamboyant Broadwick Soho).

The large dining room is inspired by a traditional brasserie with buzzy conversation erupting from across the banquettes and table seats. Even on a Tuesday evening, 45 Jermyn Street is very much a destination to know.

Related

Food & Drink

Regulars of 45 Jermyn Street will have their favourites from the main menu (the lobster spaghetti for two, flambé at the table) but it is the white truffle selection that is the star of the show this season. Comprising five different dishes, it allows diners to indulge from starter to dessert (should they wish) or mix and match if a three-course extravaganza seems too much.

The mushroom soldiers, served with a parmesan custard, was delicious and novel, and left room for the tagliatelle and champagne risotto for the main course – truffles shaved tableside.

Sadly, there was no room for dessert but the malt ice cream with Hoxton Honey sounded intriguing (and looked delicious as it was carried over to a nearby table).

Service

Exceptionally friendly and efficient – it felt as though there was always someone just a couple of feet away waiting to make our evening even more comfortable.

The Verdict

A Mayfair mainstay is elevated with an indulgent truffle offering

45jermynst.com