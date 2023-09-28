Bleu Royal 17.61 carat diamond to go on sale for first time in 50 years

The exceptionally rare bleu royal diamond is on sale for the first time in 50 years

The Bleu Royal, one of the rarest diamonds in the world, is going up for sale for the first time in 50 years.

The 17.6-carat Bleu Royal diamond is being sold at auction at Christie’s Geneva with an estimate of $35 – $50 million as part of a wider sale of historic and modern jewellery.

This is the first time the stone, set in a ring, will be presented for sale at auction.

This ‘miracle of nature’ is the world’s largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue gem and has been described as a ‘diamond for royalty’.

Bleu Royal a ‘miracle of nature’

The Bleu Royal will be the highlight of a magnificent jewels auction on 7 November at Christie’s Geneva.

Other lots will include a private collection of Cartier jewels alongside a selection of coloured stones including a Burmese sapphire ring of 36.45 carats by Graff, a 21.88 carats Burmese ruby ring and a 96.39 carats sapphire pendant necklace by Chatila.

Driven by collector demand and an increasingly limited supply, prices for top-quality coloured diamonds have increased exponentially in recent years.

This is only the fourth time in Christie’s 250 years that a fancy vivid blue diamond over 10 carats has been on sale.

In more than 250 years of auction history at Christie’s, only three such stones have ever appeared for sale:



The Bulgari Blue 10.95 carats sold for $15,762,500 – New York, October 2010

The Winston Blue 13.22 carats sold for $23,795,372 – Geneva, May 2014

The Oppenheimer Blue 14.62 carats sold for $57,541,779 – Geneva May 2016

‘This is a true miracle of nature,’ Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewellery, comments.



‘Over our 257-year-long history, Christie’s has had the privilege of offering the world’s rarest gems at auction, and Bleu Royal continues this tradition. We are proud to offer collectors the opportunity to own a diamond fit for royalty.’

UHNWs interested in taking advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity can preview the Bleu Royal at venues in East Asia and New York before the auction in Geneva.

Auction: Magnificent Jewels | 7 November 2023 | Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues



Previews: Hong Kong 4-7 October

Beijing 10-11 October

Shanghai 13-14 October

Taipei 21-22 October

New York 26-27 October

Geneva 2-7 November