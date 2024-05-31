Stegosaurus expected to fetch $6 million in Sotheby’s auction

The Stegosaurus specimen will be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York in July / Image: Matthew Sherman

The ‘finest’ stegosaurus specimen ever to be auctioned is expected to fetch up to $6 million when it goes under the hammer at New York City’s Natural History Museum in July.

The 150-million-year-old fossil, known as ‘Apex’, measures 20ft x 11 ft and is ‘virtually complete’, leading to its valuation as one of the most expensive dinosaur fossils ever offered.

‘“Apex” marks an incredibly important milestone, as simply one of the best fossils of its kind ever unearthed,’ says Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture. ‘Stegosaurus is one of the most universally recognisable dinosaur species, whose unmistakable silhouette has been a source of fascination and wonder for generations.

‘Through the careful process of excavation, preparation, and installation, “Apex” sets a new standard for all future discoveries of this magnitude, and further reinforces the enduring appeal of Stegosaurus and its vaunted status in popular culture.’

The fossil was discovered by a respected commercial palaeontologist, who has not been named, during an excavation of his private land.

The palaeontologist is responsible for unearthing a number of specimens within the US, many of which are now housed in institutions around the world.

Sales of dinosaur fossils are rare, with only a small number taking place each year, although some experts have raised concerns about specimens finding their way into private hands.

In a bid to ensure the ‘highest level of transparency’, Sotheby’s worked with the expert to meticulously document the entire process from excavation to restoration, preparation and mounting.

Sotheby’s will be hoping for a similar performance to the record-breaking T-Rex skeleton that sold for $31.8 million at a Christie’s auction in 2023. The sale set a new world record for any dinosaur skeleton or fossil ever sold at auction.

The stegosaurus specimen will be displayed at Sotheby’s galleries in New York ahead of the auction on 17 July.