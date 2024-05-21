Best Hommes d’Affaires for high-net-worth individuals 2024

For high-net-worth individuals with £1 million or more in investable assets, a dependable Homme d’Affaires can be indispensable.

It’s a broad term that encompasses a range of services, but an homme d’affaires is someone – often a qualified lawyer – who can fight the corner of their clients in crucial aspects of both their business and personal life. This can entail anything from negotiating contracts on their behalf, managing their finances, and even assisting on reputation and public affairs.

‘Hommes d’Affaires are the rarest of legal creatures: highly focused on solving the legal and quasi-legal problems of their very high profile clients, they are the most trusted of the trusted advisers. Typically forming long and close relationships with their select clientele, they demand and provide a level of service that very few can hope to replicate.‘

Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research

Jump to:

Best Hommes d’Affaires: names to know

Sarah Gogan, Boodle Hatfield

Sarah Gogan – New Addition

Firm: Boodle Hatfield

Gogan has moved from immigration lawyers to Hommes d’Affaires in recognition of the high level of wide-ranging and strategic advice she offers. In addition to immigration, she advises on anything her clients require, offering a holistic service, bringing in other specialists where necessary. Her clientele includes politicians, dissidents, Hollywood stars, and business people.

Read Sarah Gogan’s full profile on Spears500.com

Richard Kovalevsky KC – Top Recommended

Firm: Cohen & Gresser

Richard Kovalevsky KC assists clients seeking expert tactical and legal advice to assist them in preventing or dealing with a wide range of issues – from business-related transactions, financing, stock market dealings, listings and announcements, to corruption, tax, fraud and money laundering.

His clients have included individuals involved in stock exchange allegations and tax challenges by HMRC, as well as Swiss fiduciaries, entrepreneurs, prominent families, and politicians.

Read Richard Kovalevsky’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking Hommes d’Affaires, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best Hommes d’Affaires: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.