The best debt advisory specialists for HNW clients in 2023

Debt Advisory Index

As many high net worth individuals or families like to make the most of their assets, debt is often more desirable than might be thought. Using existing holdings as a lever to obtain further fortunes is a tactic well used by some of the richest people, but it can lead to trouble.

Careful balancing of repayments and returns can result in the steady expansion of total net worth, but overstretching is a direct route to losing more than you want to risk. A debt adviser can ensure that a course of prudence can be steered without under-utilisation of resources.

Also, many people who are, in truth, hgihly affluent might not be able to assemble the sort of proof that high street lenders demand to satisfy their systems. An entrepreneur who is some years away from an exit will in all likelihood be able to service a considerable debt and secure the house (or yacht, plane, second home or art collection) that they dream of, but it will take a sophisticated assessment of their prospects to be able to approve the loan. Our advisers are well used to such things.

