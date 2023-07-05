View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Indices
July 5, 2023

The best debt advisory specialists for HNW clients in 2023

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best debt advisory agencies in the UK

By Ian Douglas

Debt Advisory Index
Debt Advisory Index

As many high net worth individuals or families like to make the most of their assets, debt is often more desirable than might be thought. Using existing holdings as a lever to obtain further fortunes is a tactic well used by some of the richest people, but it can lead to trouble.

Careful balancing of repayments and returns can result in the steady expansion of total net worth, but overstretching is a direct route to losing more than you want to risk. A debt adviser can ensure that a course of prudence can be steered without under-utilisation of resources.

Also, many people who are, in truth, hgihly affluent might not be able to assemble the sort of proof that high street lenders demand to satisfy their systems. An entrepreneur who is some years away from an exit will in all likelihood be able to service a considerable debt and secure the house (or yacht, plane, second home or art collection) that they dream of, but it will take a sophisticated assessment of their prospects to be able to approve the loan. Our advisers are well used to such things.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

Content from our partners
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
HSBC: A global firm with a family office focus
HSBC: A global firm with a family office focus
Harnessing connections with Standard Chartered
Harnessing connections with Standard Chartered

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor