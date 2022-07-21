Hotel Review: The Carlton Tower Jumeirah

After a £100 million makeover, the Carlton Tower is more luxurious than ever, says Tanya Ghahremani

There’s no shortage of beautiful, luxury hotels in London, so it can be tough for a property to stand out. However, after a stay at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in Knightsbridge, I can confirm that this hotel does stand out — and emphatically so.

The property has been around since the early 1960s when it was known simply as ‘The Carlton Tower’. But after closing for a £100 million renovation in 2019, it was reborn as ‘The Carlton Tower Jumeirah’ in 2021.

Although the outside of the building largely looks the same, the interior has been gorgeously transformed since the refurbishment. My room is an ‘executive suite’ with a city view. Sweeping views of London greet me when I peer outside the window, and it’s easy to pick out recognisable landmarks like the London Eye and The Shard in the distance.

Everything here is luxurious. Slippers personalised with my initials are waiting for me next to the bed, and my keycard is made of pink leather, also with my initials printed on it. A Scrabble set is waiting on the table with my name spelled out on the board, in tiles I’m informed are actually edible — bites of white chocolate.

The suite is upscale, but comfortable. The sofa in the living room area is one you can easily sink into, and the bed is hands down the softest hotel mattress I’ve ever slept on.

The Peak Fitness Club and Spa is situated in a gorgeous space, with massive floor-to-ceiling windows. Upon arrival, I was promptly whisked away to one of the spa treatment rooms, where I receive a signature deep cleansing facial complete with products from the Hungarian brand Omorovicza tailored specifically to my skin needs. I cannot stress this enough: my skin glowed effortlessly for two weeks after this treatment.

After the spa and a brief refresh in my room, it’s time to sample the hotel’s restaurant: Al Mare. Offering fresh Italian fare, the restaurant is situated on the ground floor of the property and features gold and blue seating accented with touches of marble and light pink. Once again, the hotel’s attention to detail shines through: I order a cocktail and it arrives with a cube of ice that has my initials – TG – monogrammed into it.

Some menu standouts: the Tonno al Tartufo Nero, which is seared bluefin tuna with a black truffle dressing, and the Linguine all’Astice, which is quite simply blue lobster linguine. What’s not to love?

