October 1, 2024

Duke of Westminster hires Lord Rothschild’s ex-chief of staff

Magnus Goodlad, who spent five years in charge of the Rothschild family’s private equity and venture capital investment programmes, will join Grosvenor as a trustee in January 2025

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning

The Duke of Westminster (left) has hired Magnus Goodlad

The Duke of Westminster has tapped up a former chief of staff to the late Lord Rothschild for a key role at the family business.

Magnus Goodlad, who spent five years in charge of the Rothschild family’s private equity and venture capital investment programmes, will join Grosvenor as a trustee in January 2025. The former Slaughter and May solicitor is currently a partner at Rede Partners, a leading fundraising, capital solutions, and strategic advisory firm in private markets.   

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Speaking on the appointment, Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster and chair of the Grosvenor Trustees, said: ‘I’m excited to welcome Magnus as our newest Trustee at Grosvenor. His appointment is significant not only to me and my family, as we deeply value the counsel of our Trustees, but to the entire Grosvenor team. 

‘Magnus brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across finance, investment, law, and philanthropy, which will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts as we drive forward Grosvenor’s international activities. His fresh insights and perspective will be invaluable, and I look forward to working alongside him.’

The duke, who inherited the title and estate on the death of his father in 2016, oversees his family’s vast fortune, which is estimated to stand at just over £10.1 billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2024.

He also has oversight over a formidable property portfolio of more than 1,500 buildings. Born in 1991, he is one of the UK’s youngest billionaires, exercising considerable control over holdings that take up large swathes of Park Lane and Mayfair.

The Grosvenor trustees are responsible for the organisation’s long-term stewardship.  Preserving and enhancing its value and reputation, the trustees are responsible for Grosvenor’s commercial, family office and rural estate activities, including matters relating to purpose, values, long-term strategy and, ultimately, success. 

They act as legal owners of a series of UK resident trusts, the beneficiaries of which are both current and future members of the Grosvenor family.  

Goodlad’s previous roles include partner at Hermes GPE, a global private equity and infrastructure fund and co-investment manager; and ten years at Top Technology Ventures and IP Group plc specialising in UK technology venture capital and intellectual property commercialisation investment. 

Commenting on his new role, he said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to become a Trustee at Grosvenor, an organisation renowned for its quality, excellence and a long-term perspective. I am very much looking forward to contributing to its future development and to helping it to continue to deliver lasting commercial, social, and environmental benefit.’

