The best allergy specialists for high net worth individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Medical, Health and Wellness indices
Allergies are rising at alarming rates and, even though no one is yet sure of the reason behind the rise, careful treatment and management can lessen their impact. Immunotherapy approaches are showing evidence of increasing tolerance to allergens. Choosing the right specialist can make the difference between a life lived in fear of a reaction and one lived to the fullest.
Gideon Lack, for example, is one of the world’s leading allergists. His research on exposure to peanuts in early life led to the UK government reversing its advice for infants to avoid them. His private practice in London leads the way in care for children. George DuToit, a colleague of Dr Lack, is managing the UK’s first clinic – private patients only – to administer a tested and licensed immunotherapy treatment to increase resistance to peanuts.
Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers, service providers and companies that cater to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.
Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by name.
To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.
To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.
If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.