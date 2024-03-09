London pied à terre on Hyde Park Gardens comes to market for £12.5 million

The living room of the spacious apartment at Hyde Park Gardens / Image: Sotheby's International Realty

A lateral apartment in one of London’s emerging super-prime neighbourhoods has come to market for £12.5 million.

The three-bedroom property is situated on the first floor of Hyde Park Gardens, in the heart of Connaught Village and just a short stroll from neighbouring Bayswater.

This area of London has become increasingly popular with ultra-high-net-worth buyers and is tipped to see further growth over the next five years, with large-scale regeneration driven by the opening of luxury residential developments including Park Modern and The Whiteley.

The primary bedroom has a balcony with views over the private gardens / Image: Sotheby’s International Realty

‘With the regeneration of the Bayswater area and The Hyde Park estate, the north of the park is now considered the next core area of London’s finest properties,’ explains selling agent Becky Fatemi of Sotheby’s International Realty.

‘With Six Senses and several high-profile new luxury residential schemes being built in the area, coupled with the rarity of such period properties, this becomes more than just a home and more of a collector’s item.’

The Hyde Park Gardens apartment is notable for its proportions: ceiling heights are in excess of 4m and rooms of classic dimensions create an immediate sense of space.

The TV room of the first-floor apartment / Image: Sotheby’s International Realty

Across 3,123 sq ft., the property offers a large reception/dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, as well as a TV room and separate study. Nine large windows and three balconies offer views across the private gardens and the city beyond.

The primary bedroom, which has its own balcony, boasts a dressing room and large en-suite bathroom. There are two further bedrooms, both en-suite.

Fatemi adds: ‘With access to Hyde Park Gardens, as well as Hyde Park and spanning across three buildings, this first floor lateral apartment boasts incredible views, light and ceiling heights throughout. The apartment also benefits from a logical layout, a porter and a long lease.’