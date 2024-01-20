Georgian townhouse in Knightsbridge comes to market for £14.95 million

The Knightsbridge property retains its 19th-century bones but is brimming with modern charm / Image: Sotheby's International Realty

A seven-storey Georgian townhouse with designer interiors has come to market for £14.95 million.

Nestled in the heart of super-prime hotspot Knightsbridge, the property is being listed by Spear’s recommended property agent Becky Fatemi, who has recently joined Sotheby’s International Realty as a director.

‘A real gem in the most prime of London locations, it is evident the second you walk through the door how the owners have meticulously renovated the home to create one most beautiful town-houses in Knightsbridge,’ she says of the property. ‘And with wellness being top of mind for the majority of buyers at the upper end of the prime central London market, this house delivers exactly what they are looking for, and more.’

The property boasts five bedrooms, including the spacious example above / Image: Sotheby’s International Realty The stunning bathroom is reflective of the high-quality finishes throughout the townhouse / Image: Sotheby’s International Realty

The house retains its 19th-century bones but inside it has been updated with interiors from industry giants Nicky Haslam, Paolo Moschino and Lambart and Browne.

Set back behind a private gate, the front door opens to a hallway that leads to 5,500 sq ft of living space. On the ground floor there is a study/dining area and a large kitchen, which has been exquisitely finished. Beyond is an entrance to the landscaped garden, which is overlooked by the two balconies on the first floor.

Elsewhere, there is a large reception, library, gym, spa, steam room and cinema. In an unusual design flourish, the indoor swimming pool can be transformed with flooring into a dance floor.

The five bedrooms are spread over a number of floors, with the principal bedroom, complete with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, spanning the entire second floor.

On the lower-ground level there is an indoor swimming pool that can transform into a dancefloor / Image: Sotheby’s International Realty The private spa forms part of the exceptional wellness suite on the lower-ground floor / Image: Sotheby’s International Realty

Fatemi adds: ‘This Georgian townhouse really has everything, and with all the fabulous amenities Knightsbridge has to offer on its doorstep the home will appeal to those looking for the very best.’

It comes after Fatemi’s colleague Claire Reynolds, managing director of UK Sotheby’s International Realty, wrote in an op-ed for Spear’s that the demand for super-prime properties in the lead up to Christmas 2023 was ‘incredibly strong’.

‘We have facilitated over £125 million worth of sales since that period,’ she wrote. ‘This is the highest value I have seen in 19 years of my career, as normally the market is subdued during this time.

‘I expect this demand to continue into 2024: there will likely be a two-tier market as the election approaches, with debt-dependent UK buyers becoming more reserved, whereas global demand for prime and super prime properties will show no sign of softening.’