The atelier bringing Savile Row-quality craftsmanship to high-powered women

For men, there’s Savile Row. For women, there has been an increase in the number of outfits catering to high-flyers who need well-tailored pieces that rebuff the ‘buy now, wear once’ attitude that has given rise to the fast fashion scene. Among them is Laura Green, an eponymous atelier founded by a couture industry veteran determined to give clients clothes that rise to the occasion in the boardroom or courtroom.

‘Savile Row is a very traditional bespoke tailoring service for high end suiting that focus their time on fittings and hand finishing,’ she tells Spear’s. ‘However, I would like to say that we bench in terms of our excellent craftsmanship, quality, style, precision, attention to detail and the same luxury experience dedicated to our client appointments.’

She adds: ‘In response to the busy lifestyles of our clients, we take inspiration from the services, craftsmanship and quality of Saville Row and tailor our timeframe to our fast paced work of the Laura Green woman.’

Green explains that while she understands the ‘value in direct client services to create the perfect fit’, most people don’t have time for such a specialised service. This is particularly true of the top flight legal minds, diplomats and businesswomen who call upon Green for their clothes.

She continues: ‘We are bridging the gap between bespoke and ready-to-wear, where design and cut are done with the woman in mind without compromising quality of fabric and make. The pace is slow in comparison to the current lightning speed of the industry, and that time is invested across all stages of the process, from design to fabric selection to every hand stitched label found in each of our garments.’

To cater to these demands, Green also offers clients ‘virtual appointments, multiple communication channels and flexible hours where needed’. The founder adds: ‘We can also host remote consultations, to bring the atelier to their home or office.’

Offerings include suiting, jumpsuits and classic coats, as well as the sophisticated pieces required for The Season (Laura Green is a popular choice for Royal Ascot). This year, the designer is also unveiling her Modern Bridal collection.

But regardless of whether she is dressing a client for an AGM or or Buckingham Palace (Zara Tindall is a fan), Green’s approach remains the same.

She adds: ‘Longevity is at the core of all we do, and we know that in today’s fast fashion world, there is a distinct craving for versatility and sustainability. Our clients are women with great purpose, they require these clothes to aid them in their important work and give them confidence.

‘Much like the clothes that we make, our clients are purposeful and considered with their wardrobe choices.’