Invest in works by Rothko, Picasso and Monet at New York’s glittering November art auctions

Le bassin aux nymphéas, Claude Monet, circa 1917-1919 has an estimate of £65 million / Image: Christie's

Even in times of crisis, the global art market has long been a reliable source of investment, and the appetite for art continues to endure despite a challenging landscape that has seen the market stutter this year.

Works of strong provenance still command top dollar, even when the art market is in a period of adjustment and works by major artists continue to be a wise investment, not least because the enduring appeal of collecting art lies not just in the returns.

For UHNWs seeking to grow their collection or those looking to diversify their portfolio of assets, New York’s big November sales are a must. Electric evening sales promise to be nights of high drama as extensive collections that include blue-chip works, modern masterpieces and rare works fresh to the market go under the hammer.

From abstract master Mark Rothko to a never-seen-before Monet, here are unmissable lots tipped to draw international attention.

Untitled (Yellow, Orange, Yellow, Light Orange), 1955, Mark Rothko

Estimate on request, in the region of $45 million

Sale: Rockefeller Center, New York, 9 November

Untitled (Yellow, Orange, Yellow, Light Orange), Mark Rothko. The near seven-foot tall canvas envelops the viewer in a dramatic golden glow / Image: Christie’s Images Limited 2023

Mark Rothko’s Untitled (Yellow, Orange, Yellow, Light Orange), 1955, widely considered to be the artist’s most successful work, will be one of several highlights of the 20th-century sale at Rockefeller Center on 9 November during Christie’s New York’s marquee week of sales.

The near-seven-foot tall painting was in the artist’s personal collection until he died, at which point it passed into the hands of legendary 20th century collectors and art patrons, Paul and Bunny Mellon. It is now up for sale for the first time in half a century and is estimated to reach in the region of $45 million.

[See also: Picasso ‘trophy’ for the world’s most powerful art collectors: $120 million portrait unveiled at Sotheby’s London ahead of New York sale]

Filled with rich, dynamic fields of colour that casts a spellbinding glow over the viewer, Untitled (Yellow, Orange, Yellow, Light Orange) exemplifies the boldness and complexity of Rothko’s finest work.

Alex Rotter, chairman of 20th and 21st century art at Christie’s, said: ‘Rothko stands among the giants of 20th-century art. He was deliberate in his process, with a singular intention of taking the practice of painting to new heights—achieving a psychological impact with his work that no other artist had previously.

‘His work continues to awe viewers of all generations, creating a deep emotional impact—a religious-like experience for those who stand before it. The painting we are offering is a best-in-class example, it is all-encompassing, radiating with an indescribable heat and intensity.’

Femme endormie, Pablo Picasso, 1934

Estimate: $25 – 35 million

Sale: Christie’s New York evening sale, 9 November

Picasso’s portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter, Femme endormie / Image: Christie’s Images Limited 2023

Picasso’s vibrant portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter, Femme endormie, comes to Christie’s New York from the California home of Ivan Reitman, the filmmaker behind movies including Ghostbusters, Dave and Kindergarten Cop.

This colourful portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter was in the possession of the Picasso family for nearly 60 years before its acquisition in 1993.

It is presented as part of the Ivan & Genevieve Reitman: A Life in Pictures sale, alongside works by Willem de Kooning, Jean Dubuffet, Loie Hollowell, Brice Marden, Richard Diebenkorn, Agnes Martin, Joan Snyder, and Saul Steinberg.

[See also: Can London’s art fairs survive in post-Brexit Britain?]

Femme endormie was created during what Max Carter, Christie’s vice chairman of 20th and 21st century art, describes as ‘among the most fraught years of Picasso’s life’.

‘His wife, Olga, refused to divorce him; the Great Depression was in its fifth year; political turmoil engulfed France; and his native Spain, which he would visit for the final time that August, teetered on the brink of civil war,’ Carter said.

‘Picasso painted less—there are fewer than 45 recorded oils from 1934 and in 1935 he gave up painting altogether—and his imagery was dark and brooding. But on one glorious day in July, he produced three radiant visions of Marie-Thérèse Walter.’

Picasso’s works are a major draw in auctions. Over the past decade alone, Picasso artworks have generated over $2 billion in sales, more than any other artist.

Figure in Movement, Francis Bacon, 1976

Estimate $50 million

Sale: Christie’s New York, 20th century evening sale, 9 November

Bacon’s Figure in Movement / Image: Christie’s Images Limited 2023

This meditation on love, loss and the transience of the human condition, part of a celebrated triptych, is another leading highlight in the 20th-century evening sale at New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Francis Bacon’s 1976 masterwork was painted in the aftermath of his muse and great love George Dyer’s tragic death in 1971, and is shot through with the traces of his life and the force of the artist’s grief.

Never before seen at auction, the painting has remained in the collection of a single private family for nearly half a century. It is expected to sell for in the region of $50 million.

Le bassin aux nymphéas, Claude Monet, circa 1917-1919

Estimate $65 million

Sale: Christie’s New York, 20th century evening sale on 9 November

Le bassin aux nymphéas, Claude Monet, circa 1917-1919 has estimate of £65m

Monet’s never-before-seen at auction masterpiece Le bassin aux nymphéas, explores the ephemeral atmosphere, seasonal blooms and glimmering reflections of light of the French impressionist’s beloved lily pond in Giverny.

This superb example of Monet’s water lily series, one of four renderings, has been held in the same family collection for over 50 years.

A Monet Nymphéas of this scale and quality has not come to auction since a canvas in the historic May 2018 sale of the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller achieved a price of $84.7 million.

Fruits et pot de gingembre, Paul Cézanne, circa 1890-93

Estimate: $35 million – $55 million

Sale: Christie’s New York, 20th century evening sale, 9 November

Fruits et pot de gingembre (estimate: $35 million – 55 million) is part of a select group of canvases Cezanne painted in the late 1880s and early 1890s / Image: Christie’s

A veritable Cézanne feast is up for sale this November in New York for the first time in half a century, with Fruits et pot de gingembre a highlight of an exceptional trio by the French impressionist alongside Quatre pommes et un couteau and La mer à L’Estaque.

Fruits et pot de gingembre hails from his series of Cézanne’s still-life compositions now celebrated as his signature artistic achievement and is part of a select group of canvases Cézanne painted in the late 1880s and early 1890s.

[See also: What’s next for fractional art investment?]

This work was most likely painted in the studio Cézanne kept at his parents’ estate on the outskirts of Aix-en-Provence – the same site where he painted his highly celebrated Card Players series.

Cartern described Fruits et pot de gingembre, as ‘one of the most important and exquisite Cezanne still lifes ever to be sold at auction.’

Femme à la montre, 1932, Pablo Picasso

Oil on canvas

Estimate: in excess of $120 million

Sale: Sotheby’s New York evening auction 8 November / day sale 9 November

Picasso’s Femme à la montre is expected to reach in excess of $120 million / Image: Getty for Sotheby’s

Picasso’s Femme à la montre, a vivid portrait of his muse and lover Marie-Thérèse Walter, will go on display in London for the first time ahead of being auctioned by Sotheby’s New York next month.

Hailed as a ‘masterpiece’ and a ‘trophy’ acquisition, the portrait defined the collection of the late, great American art patron and collector Emily Fisher Landau, who died earlier this year. It was painted in 1932 – a key period in Picasso’s personal and professional life. (Indeed, the year was so influential that in 2017-18 the Tate Modern and Musée national Picasso-Paris collaborated on the twin exhibitions ‘Picasso 1932’.)

The combination of the piece, time period and provenance is a ‘dream combination’ from a value perspective, explained Julia Bell, the founding director of Parapluie. Femme à la montre has an estimate in excess of $120 million and is expected to attract international interest. It will be auctioned on 8 November after being showcased at Sotheby’s in the UAE , Hong Kong, London, Paris, Taipei and Los Angeles.

It is one of a number of pieces from Landau’s collection that will be auctioned

Jasper Johns, Flags, 1986, oil on canvas, 25 ½ x 33 inches / Image: Sotheby’s Mark Rothko, Untitled, 1958, oil on canvas, 91 ⅞ x 69 ⅛ inches. Estimate on request / Image: Sotheby’s Ed Ruscha, Securing the Last Letter (Boss), 1964, oil on canvas, 59 x 55 inches. Estimate on request / Image: Sotheby’s Other highlights from Landau’s collection that will be sold at auction / All images: provided courtesy of Sotheby’s

Abstraktes Bild, Gerhard Richter, 1987

Oil on canvas

Estimate: $30 million

Sale: Phillips 20th century & contemporary art evening sale, New York auction, 14 November 2023

Gerhard Richter’s Abstraktes Bild, 1987 is expected to achieve $30 million / Phillips

The auction power of German painter Gerhard Richter has continued to grow over the years; his auction record stands at $46.3 million for a 1986 Abstraktes Bild sold in 2015 by Sotheby’s in London, while within the last 10 years, seven abstract paintings by Richter have sold for over $30 million, Phillips’ deputy chairman for the Americas and senior international specialist of 20th-century and contemporary art, Jeremiah Evarts says.

While Abstraktes Bild 1987 is not estimated to reach quite that (it has an estimate of $30 million) it is still a star lot of Phillips’s international fall auction season.

The sheer size of this work makes it a standout in a marquee season with many highlights. Comprising of two distinct panels fixed to one another, the painting as a whole measures over eight feet in height and spans over 13 feet in width, Abstraktes Bild, 1987, is one of the largest works from Richter’s oeuvre to ever be offered at auction, according to Phillips.

While Richter painted several works as part of the Abstrakte Bilder series between 1986-1989, the only one on a similar scale hangs in Lisbon’s Museu Coleção Berardo.

Le 14 juillet ou la maison sous les arbres, Fernand Léger, 1912-13

Estimate $15-20 million

Sale: Living the Avant-Garde: The Triton Collection Foundation, Phillips, New York auction, 14 November

Fernand Léger, Le 14 juillet ou la maison sous les abres is part of a trove with an estimate of carries a total estimate totalling $70 million / Image: Phillips

Phillips is offering 30 works of art from the Triton Collection Foundation in a dedicated evening sale this November.

The Triton Collection Foundation has committed itself to assembling an outstanding collection of avant-garde works that span the century and feature movement-defining examples of impressionist, modern, and post-war art.

Sharing top billing with Pablo Picasso’s Femme en corset lisant un livre, 1914-1917, Fernand Léger’s Le 14 juillet, 1912-1913 forms part of a sale Phillips say could fetch $70 million that also includes Georges Braque’s La bouteille de Bass, c.1911-1912; and Joan Mitchell’s Untitled, 1954.

Originally acquired by the Dutch shipping and oil magnate Willem Cordia and his wife, Marijke van der Laan, the collection moved to a foundation overseen by Cordia’s children when he died in 2011. Of the 30 works offered at this sale, 24 are coming under the hammer for the first time.

Keesjan Cordia of the Triton Collection Foundation, said: ‘Our parents dedicated themselves to sharing that collection with the wider public. They took great care and pride in the works that they have chosen to acquire; never adding works that do not fit the quality or standard of the collection and always patiently waiting for those unique pieces they knew were out there. Ultimately, our role is to serve as temporary hosts for the incredible works in an ever-evolving collection.

‘Our hope is that the treasures find homes that allow them to continue to contribute to the public understanding and appreciation of art.’

More from Spear’s: The top art finance advisers for high-net-worth individuals