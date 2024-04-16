Was ‘computer says no’ divorce ruling after error at Vardags ‘harsh’? Family law experts on the case of the accidental divorce

Lawyers react to 'computer says no' divorce' after a computer error at Vardags / Shutterstock

Family law experts have told Spear’s that a ruling by a high court family judge that rejected calls to set aside a final order for a couple who were divorced by mistake due to a ‘clerical error’ at Vardags, was ‘harsh’.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family division, rejected an application that a final divorce order should be set aside after a staff member at world-renowned law firm Vardags applied for a final order for the wrong couple.

The couple at the centre, referred to as Mr and Mrs Williams by the high court, were in the process of agreeing final arrangements for their separation when the order was mistakenly filed.

The relatively new online divorce registration system granted the divorce order within 21 minutes in October 2023. Vardags, who was representing the wife, realised the mistake two days later and argued that as the order had been made by someone ‘clicking the wrong button’, the final divorce order should be ‘set aside’. Ribet Myles, who represented the husband, argued a final order of divorce is a ‘once-and-for-all order that may only be rescinded by the court if found to be either void or voidable.

Judge McFarlane rejected the wife’s application. Delivering his ruling, he said: ‘There is a strong public policy interest in respecting the certainty and finality that flows from a final divorce order and maintaining the status quo that it has established.’

‘Very harsh judgment’

Spear’s Top Flight family lawyer and the firm’s head, Ayesha Vardag said the judge’s decision effectively meant ‘the computer says no, you’re divorced’.

Vardag said Judge McFarlane’s ruling was a ‘bad decision’, in a statement to Spear’s, adding the state ‘should not be divorcing people on the basis of a clerical error’.

James Stewart, a Spear’s Top Flight family lawyer and partner at Penningtons Manches Cooper said; ‘I think it was a very harsh judgement. It was an error of fact, which could have been rectified. And I honestly believe that unless the interests of third parties have been adversely affected, it should have been rectified.’

He said that while the couple was seeking a divorce if they had not agreed a final financial settlement, the decision not to rescind could have financial ramifications for one of the parties.

‘I don’t know the ins and outs of this case, but it does matter,’ he said.

Ayesha Vardag is one of Britain’s top family lawyers

‘It will not affect the actual financial settlement but it will affect potential sharing orders and so on. It will affect health insurance, which of course will be vital particularly if one of the parties has an illness, and pensions, so, in my view, the president has been quite harsh.’

Stewart rejected the argument that overturning the decision would result in an ‘avalanche’ of similar cases. ‘It’s a very unusual situation,’ he said. ‘I think when it’s an error of fact, or a mistake of fact, which doesn’t hurt anybody, it could have been rectified.’

Spear’s Top Recommended family lawyer, AFP Bloom partner William Healing goes one step further in a blog on the case.

‘A straw poll in my law firm found overwhelmingly that the decision was harsh on the law firm and on Mrs Williams. I would go further and respectfully say it’s wrong,’ he wrote.

‘The Court essentially held that the power of the court to set aside its own orders is extremely limited, and there are sound policy reasons for that – like finality of decision making.’

But Healing said he struggled with the verdict for several reasons.

‘There is no case law on this point either way, and no case law to suggest an “accidental” divorce which neither party intended, cannot be overturned. The court reversed that logic, and said because there was no case law on this point, it should not intervene to reverse the divorce order. ‘

‘You shouldn’t be able to get divorced that easily’

Senior associate and collaborative lawyer at Family Law in Partnership, Hannah Greene, agreed the verdict was harsh but said the judge may have believed the husband may have applied separately, and so to set it aside would have been ‘a waste of time’. But she added: ‘The court is able to make clerical errors and then clear them up once, that courtesy wasn’t extended to the member of staff who made the order’.

The case has certainly ignited debate in family law circles. ‘The general industry view was slightly shocked because you shouldn’t be able to get divorced that easily,’ Greene said.

Julian Ribet, founding partner, Ribet Myle, who represented Mr Williams said it was an ‘unprecedented case’.

The wife’s solicitors hoped that the Order would be treated as an administrative error and deemed never to have existed.

‘We objected on the basis that the divorce had been properly applied for, and was therefore effective, notwithstanding the fact that the wife’s solicitors had in fact applied on behalf of the wrong client.

‘The matter was further complicated because the Court had initially agreed to undo the divorce so that the parties remained married without hearing any representations on behalf of the husband.

‘As a result, for a number of months our client did not know whether he was divorced or not.’

‘Duty-bound’

Spear’s Top Recommended Nick Manners, partner Payne Hicks Beach, believes Judge MacFarlane’s decision was ‘correct and well-reasoned’.

‘Human error is unfortunate and does happen. Any family lawyer will feel great sympathy for the practitioner involved, as well as the couple who have been caught up in this matter,’ Manners told Spear’s.

‘However, as lawyers we are duty bound to respect the detail of the law. The judge’s decision was correct and well-reasoned. He correctly applied the legal and procedural precedent that was binding upon him.’

He added: ‘Practically speaking, this might encourage a review of the online portal to ensure such an error could never happen again’.

‘Not sensible, not justice’

Vardag has stood by the staff member who made the error and has been forthright in her criticism of the verdict.

‘When a mistake is brought to a court’s attention, and everyone accepts that a mistake has been made, it obviously has to be undone,’ she said.

‘There has to be intention on the part of the person divorcing, because the principle of intention underpins the justice of our legal system,’ she added.

‘When a mistake is brought to a court’s attention, and everyone accepts that a mistake has been made, it obviously has to be undone.

‘We’ve heard from the court staff that this happens a fair bit with the new online system. And it should just have been fixed as usual. But here the husband inexplicably took issue and the judge decided, effectively, ‘the computer says no, you’re divorced’.

‘It’s the kind of decision that I believe would be overturned in a higher court, but where the upshot is in reality that a wife who wanted a divorce has got one, why would that be worth doing in this case?

‘That means that, for now, our law says that you can be divorced by an error made on an online system. And that’s just not right, not sensible, not justice’.

In the summary, Judge McFarlane said there were ‘ongoing contested financial remedy proceedings’ between the now-divorced couple

The mistake was made by a staff member at Vardags, acting for Mrs Williams, on 3 October last year on an online divorce portal operated by HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

Vardag, the self-styled ‘diva of divorce’, has acted for several wealthy clients, including obtaining a £64 million settlement for Pauline Chai, the former Malaysian beauty queen, in her 2017 divorce from the businessman, Khoo Kay Peng.