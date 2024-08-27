How to join Home House members’ club

Home House has established itself as one of London's most iconic private members' clubs / Image: Home House

From royal revelries to Madonna’s stay in the Lady Islington Suite during her London home renovations, Home House has secured its status as one of London’s most iconic members’ clubs. Nestled in the heart of Marylebone, this exclusive club is housed within three stunning Georgian townhouses, blending elegance and eccentricity in a setting that has captivated members for over 25 years.

What makes Home House special?

A Storied Playground

Home House offers bedrooms for members stopping off for the night / Image: Home House

Home House is more than just a club—it’s a vibrant playground. With 23 luxurious bedrooms, each space offers a unique experience, adorned with features like hand-painted silk wallpaper and shimmering gold ceilings. Even the club’s own gin has gained accolades, earning a silver medal at the 2023 World Gin Awards.

The club is famously relaxed in its approach, with a ‘no rules’ philosophy—where ‘nudity is simply discouraged’. This easy-going attitude contributes to the club’s eclectic atmosphere, making it a haven for the elite, creatives, and those who appreciate the extraordinary. Tatler has highlighted its history, from its Georgian origins to its roster of celebrity guests, further solidifying Home House’s reputation.

A Haven for Hedonism

Famous for its lavish and hedonistic events, Home House recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a star-studded dinner, drawing luminaries from fashion, entertainment, and the arts. These events are just part of what members enjoy—regular access to some of London’s most exclusive social gatherings. The club’s upcoming Halloween House Party is set to be the most talked-about event of the year, continuing the tradition of unforgettable celebrations.

How to apply for membership at Home House

The grand staircase creates a sense of grandeur / Image: Home House

Renowned for its vibrant and eclectic membership, Home House brings together a distinguished community of accomplished professionals, connoisseurs, and tastemakers. Joining this exclusive community begins with an online application form. Prospective members must provide a recent headshot, photo ID, proof of address, and for international applicants, proof of residency.

Once your application is submitted, it will be reviewed by the Membership Committee, which meets monthly to consider new applicants. Due to the club’s popularity, there may be a waiting period, but patience is key. The committee meticulously evaluates each application to ensure that new members will contribute to the club’s dynamic and diverse environment.

Famous members

The Octagon Room is among the exceptional private spaces available at Home House / Image: Home House

Home House attracts high-profile individuals from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and the arts, all drawn to its luxurious ambiance and reputation for discretion. Although the specifics of the membership roster are closely guarded, famous faces such as Madonna, George Clooney, Bono, and former England manager Gareth Southgate have been spotted exiting the club. The blend of opulence and privacy makes Home House a preferred venue for those seeking luxury in a refined social setting.

How much is an annual membership?

A breathtaking view of the Dome at Home House / Image: Home House

Annual membership at Home House offers several tiers to suit various needs and lifestyles.

For those aged 35 and over residing in the UK, the Full Individual Membership costs £2,250 per year.

Younger members under the age of 35 can join for £1,450 annually. Social Membership, which provides access only in the evenings and weekends and does not include gym access, is available for £1,100 per year.

For those residing outside the UK, the Overseas Membership is priced at £1,450 annually. Corporate Membership, designed for groups from the same company, costs £1,450 per person per year.

There is also an option to join Home House Collection Membership, which grants access to both Home House and its sister club Home Grown, is available for £3,250 per year.

Please note that a one-time joining fee applies to all membership categories, ensuring your place in one of London’s most coveted social circles.