Shot before dawn: grace under pressure

‘Grace Under Pressure’ was the title of a Spear’s event staged in partnership with the New York headquartered SilverBell Global, a leading firm in the recovery landscape.

The discussion, which took place following a breakfast at The Lanesborough in Knightsbridge, addressed the subject of ‘building resilience and awareness in work, life and across multi-generational families’, thanks in large part to candid contributions from former Lloyds Banking Group CEO Sir António Horta-Osório.

Sir António discussed the challenges he faced following a stress and anxiety-induced bout of insomnia in 2011. He was aided in both his personal and professional recovery by leading psychiatrist Dr Stephen Pereira, who also joined the panel, which was further bolstered by Dr Jon Goldin and Natasha Silver Bell, founder and CEO of SilverBell Global.

