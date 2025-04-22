View all newsletters
  1. Wealth
April 22, 2025

Shot before dawn: grace under pressure

Former Lloyds CEO Sir António Horta-Osório spoke at a Spear’s event about the pressures facing high-profile businesspeople

By Spear's

Moderator Edwin Smith (Spear's editor-in-chief) and panellists Sir António Horta-Osório, Dr Stephen Pereira, Dr Jon Goldin and Natasha Silver Bell (founder and CEO of SilverBell Global) / Image: Matt Chandler

‘Grace Under Pressure’ was the title of a Spear’s event staged in partnership with the New York headquartered SilverBell Global, a leading firm in the recovery landscape.

The discussion, which took place following a breakfast at The Lanesborough in Knightsbridge, addressed the subject of ‘building resilience and awareness in work, life and across multi-generational families’, thanks in large part to candid contributions from former Lloyds Banking Group CEO Sir António Horta-Osório.

Sir António discussed the challenges he faced following a stress and anxiety-induced bout of insomnia in 2011. He was aided in both his personal and professional recovery by leading psychiatrist Dr Stephen Pereira, who also joined the panel, which was further bolstered by Dr Jon Goldin and Natasha Silver Bell, founder and CEO of SilverBell Global.

Web: silverbellglobal.com

Natasha Silver Bell / Image: Matt Chandler
Dr Stephen Pereira / Image: Matt Chandler
Sir António Horta-Osório with Edwin Smith / Image: Matt Chandler
Former Downing Street director of communications Andy Coulson and other guests / Image: Matt Chandler
The Lanesborough hotel / Image: Matt Chandler
Guests at The Lanesborough hotel / Image: Matt Chandler

This letter first appeared in Spear’s Magazine Issue 95. Click here to subscribe

/ Image: Jon Enoch
Issue 95 / Image: Jon Enoch

