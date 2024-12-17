Why a patient-first approach is key in healthcare

Following HCA UK’s recent nomination for the 2024 Private Client Service of the year Spear’s Award, vice president of new markets and innovation Annabelle Neame explains what sets them apart from other firms.

Congratulations on being nominated for the Spear’s 2024 Awards. What does it mean to have been nominated?

We are honoured to have been nominated for this year’s Spear’s Awards, especially when we were the only private healthcare group in our category.

Our global Medical Concierge Centre (MCC) acts as a point of contact for medical referrals for patients from anywhere in the world, supporting transfers to our private hospital group – many of which are urgent or time-sensitive. Since opening in autumn 2020, we have transferred patients from over 60 countries around the world, many at incredibly stressful times of life. This incredible recognition reflects our continued dedication to redefining healthcare for HNW individuals, ensuring their journey from the very first interaction is managed with sensitivity, precision, discretion and a personalised approach to care.

Subscribe The Spear's Newsletter View all newsletters Sign up to have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week Sign up here Select and enter your email address Spear’s Weekly The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

This nomination is testament to the feedback received and the trust placed in us daily, as well as the exceptional efforts of our clinical and non-clinical teams who deliver each and every day.

What do you think distinguishes the approach you/your firm take to your work?

At HCA UK, we focus on a patient-first approach from the very first interaction. We want our patients to feel empowered to make decisions in their care as we know this can help them get back to doing the things they want to be doing as safely and quickly as possible.

An innovative, nurse-led business, we believe that the MCC is paving the way for this, and transforming private healthcare. Offering patients a single point of access to our hospitals and facilities through one phone number and email enables us to expedite the booking and referral process, all with the aim of enhancing the HCA UK patient experience. Fully embedded into the HCA UK network and all hospital sites and facilities, the MCC acts as the conduit between insurers, embassies and transportation services, setting new standards in patient care and operational efficiency.

With specialised care from experts across a wide range of medical specialties, many of whom are leaders in their respective fields, we have also made significant investments in technology, giving patients access to some of the best robotic surgery treatments in the UK, taking recovery times from months to weeks.

What makes you most proud of your career?

It has to be the trust that we earn daily from our patients and referrers, and the tangible impact we’ve made on their lives – we know this through the many wonderful testimonials that we receive every week. Whether it’s navigating complex medical challenges such as an urgent medical evacuation, or securing world-class treatments, knowing that we’ve contributed to our patient’s health and wellbeing at the highest level, but also in the smallest ways when needed, continues to be incredibly fulfilling.

In addition to our work with HNW clients, we are also working to increase access to extraordinary private healthcare for international patients, where services typically are not available in country.

What forces and trends do you think are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think it will change in the future?

It has to be the integration of advanced technology and personalised genomics which is revolutionising private healthcare. Clients increasingly expect seamless digital access to world-class expertise while maintaining human connection and discretion. There is a growing and shifting emphasis on preventative care and holistic health solutions, and with patients living and working longer, it’s never been more important to be as healthy and mobile as possible.

We anticipate that healthcare will continue to become more predictive and data-driven, enabling us to be more pre-emptive in pathways with patient health concerns. Patients will also travel more frequently, many internationally, to access high quality healthcare, and will look to more personalised care that offers a single point of access for all their needs – whatever they may be and however routine or complex they are.

What do you think draws HNW clients to you/your firm?

For our meticulous attention to detail, discretion and ability to navigate complex care situations, our patients value our proactive approach, bespoke solutions and commitment to making their health a priority without compromising their time or lifestyle.

Through the MCC, we can arrange seamless transfers to our private hospitals, 24/7, 365-days-a-year, removing the burden of admin that accompanies the booking process and conversations with insurers, nursing teams, embassies and transportation services, tailoring to the individual throughout. It’s that ‘golden thread’ that runs throughout the entire business and ties each team, clinical and non-clinical, together under the HCA UK network.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

To always prioritise trust and transparency. In healthcare, where discretion is paramount, the foundation of a successful relationship lies in earning and maintaining confidence of our clients, in this case, our patients. We take this forward and ensure that healthcare is anything but ‘one-size-fits-all’ for those who choose our care.

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future – for yourself or your firm?

That we continue to set the gold standard in medical concierge services across private healthcare, expanding our services and partnerships to offer a tailored HNW membership service that will offer a proactive approach to managing healthcare – in the UK as well as internationally.