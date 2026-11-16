How The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua are catering to the new generation of ‘nautical nomads’

Joseph Valentino, vice president of sales, Blueprint Global, exclusive sales and marketing representative for The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua // Image: Tom Bennett, Filming Pro

Many will be familiar with the concept of ‘digital nomads’, but Nikki Beach Residences Antigua is working closely with a new category of globally mobile individuals – the ‘nautical nomad’.

‘The nautical nomad is a concept that really speaks about people who are continuously living a life around the world,’ said Joseph Valentino, vice president of sales at Blueprint Global and exclusive sales and marketing representative for The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua, a luxury development by Ayre Group, led by Canada-born, Antigua-based businessman Calvin Ayre. ‘They’re not stationed in one specific city.’

Speaking to Spear’s in the heart of this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, Valentino said technology has enabled yacht owners to conduct business from the sea in a way that would have been unthinkable to earlier generations.

[See also: Amid high HNW migration, Antigua welcomes wealthy citizens]

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‘They will be in Monaco for the yacht show, then they’ll spend the summers in the Mediterranean and then they like to also spend time in the Caribbean,’ he said.

It is this profile of clientele who Valentino believes will be particularly interested in Nikki Beach’s branded residences in Antigua – a $550m project in Jolly Harbor, on the western side of the island.

Property owners at the resort will have access to a professionally managed rental program, should they wish to let out their villa // Image: Nikki Beach Hotels and Resorts

‘There are 134 residences and villas, including seven villas, 124 condo residences and 82 hotel keys. That includes an 11,000-foot spa and wellness centre,’ Valentino said. ‘It’s going to be absolutely incredible.’

Nikki Beach is part of a wave of investment into Antigua and Barbuda from luxury hospitality brands, prompted in part by a welcoming citizenship by investment (CBI) offering from the island’s government.

[See also: Inside the Monaco Yacht Show 2026 with Informa Prestige CEO]

Some 120 superyachts worth a combined €4.6 billion gathered at Port Hercule for the Monaco Yacht Show / Image: Monaco Yacht Show

For investors to gain citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda, there are four pathways: make a $230,000 donation to the National Development Fund; make a $260,000 donation to the University of the West Indies; purchase a home worth a minimum of $300,000; or directly purchase a business worth at least $1.5 million as a sole buyer, or worth $5 million as part of a group.

Antigua and Barbuda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Karen-Mae Hill OBE, told attendees of a Spear’s breakfast briefing earlier this year that wealthy, globally mobile individuals were increasingly considering the island nation as a permanent place to live.

Valentino told Spear’s that the CBI programme, as well as planned investments by Antigua’s government into airport extensions and new airports are attracting many people to the island.

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‘There’s also a new major investment going into Jolly Beach where they are putting in another half a billion dollars of amenities, services, retail and coffee shops, so when you leave the resort, there’s another layer of experience as well,’ he said.

Nikki Beach’s villas, which are four-bedrooms and over 6,000 square feet, start at $7.8 million, while apartment residences start at $1.2 million, and include studio units, one-bedroom units and up to three-bedroom units overlooking either the marina or the ocean.

[See also: Interest in ‘golden visas’ up sevenfold in a decade: where are UHNWs moving next?]

While many will be familiar with Nikki Beach from the company’s track record of successful beach clubs, Valentino thinks the Antigua resort development represents a change in emphasis.

‘They’re upping the game and it’s changing a lot for Nikki Beach. What we knew it as in the past is no longer where it’s going. This destination being one of the first purpose-built resorts for Nikki Beach in the world is going to be really something spectacular.’

For ‘nautical nomads’ who fancy an interlude between yacht trips, Nikki Beach Residences Antigua surely represents an enticing temptation to step onto dry land.

Sales of the residences launch this fall, offering a rare opportunity to secure a home at the first branded residences on Antigua and the first Nikki Beach Resort in the Western Hemisphere.

Watch the full interview