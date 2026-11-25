Each of the three architecturally outstanding villas has its own private pool

For UHNW travellers, the best luxury vacation residence is not only an exquisite property in a stunning setting, but also one that can offer privacy and freedom in equal measure.

How do the most refined destinations achieve this desired combination, for guests whose requirements prioritise heightened privacy, seclusion and discretion, along with autonomy and control over space, time and social exposure? In the case of an ultra-high end peninsula estate on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast, the answer lies in both geographic positioning and an intentional spatial configuration.

Gökçe Gemile Private Bay offers an ultra-luxury estate with three independent villas above a private Mediterranean bay

Gökçe Gemile Private Bay is a private-island-style, ultra-luxury estate located on a peninsula in the Fethiye region of Türkiye’s beautifully unspoilt Turquoise Coast, where access from both land and sea is naturally limited. The advantage of its peninsula setting is that it offers guests a level of separation associated with private island living without forgoing the freedom and connectivity of mainland life, with private transport by road and sea, and helicopter arrangements available where operationally appropriate.

Each of its three villas provides its own private residential environment; reserving the full estate adds a greater degree of group-wide control over the combined residences, associated waterfront arrangements, service and daily rhythm.

Structured for seclusion

Space and seclusion allow guests to host private indoor and outdoor gatherings

The arrangement of Villa Gökçe, Villa Elmalı and Villa Gemile, with each residence set at a different elevation of the estate, is positioned to preserve a high degree of visual and acoustic privacy between the residences, their landscaped gardens, terraces and private pools.

The waterfront is reached via the estate’s private forest funicular, followed by a forest, stone path and steps leading toward the coastline’s turquoise bays and hidden coves, fringed by untouched pine forests. Even here, the outside world does not intrude: access to the bays and beaches is limited not only because the shore is outside daily maritime routes, but also due to nature and controlled access. It is a true sanctuary, where guests who want to step out of the spotlight can fully relax while remaining inconspicuous.

As multigenerational travel grows in popularity, a full-estate takeover of Gökçe Gemile is offered for UHNW travellers who wish for extended family and close friends to join them. The three residences, their outdoor environments and associated waterfront arrangements then serve one private travelling party, giving the group a greater degree of control over space, service and daily rhythm.

The wider setting is shaped by approximately 250,000 sq m of undeveloped forest and natural peninsula landscape, creating an unusual sense of scale, separation and low-density private living.

Sun and shade can be enjoyed in a spacious yet secluded private garden

Personalised service can be arranged throughout the estate (supported by 24-hour concierge and security), from drinks served at the waterfront to gourmet dinners at the villa prepared by a private chef and chauffeur-driven transportation to attractions or connection hubs beyond the peninsula.

Private coves offer sheltered, island-like peace from morning until evening

So much has gone into shaping this exceptional environment, where every detail has been considered in order to create the heightened luxury, elegance, comfort and convenience you would expect from your exclusive vacation residence.

And yet your lasting memory of Gökçe Gemile will be that of free and seamless living, in blissful seclusion, among nature’s peace and beauty – without a doubt, the epitome of luxury.

Discover a new definition of ultra-luxury travel at https://gokcegemile.com/