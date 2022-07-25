Prime Property of the Week: The OWO Residences, Horse Guards Parade

Each week, Spear’s highlights one outstanding prime property or development on the market. This week: a three-bed apartment at The OWO Residences on Whitehall

With Buckingham Palace to its west, the British Museum to the north and Westminster to the south, one would be hard-pressed to find a better location in London than the one once occupied by The Old War Office .

Newly converted thanks to a £1.2 billion project launched by the Hinduja Family’s Hinduja Group, the building is now home to The OWO Residences, which are steeped in history.

The site has been closed to the public for over a hundred years but the events that took place inside shaped modern Britain. This is where Winston Churchill masterminded his defence of the country and where Ian Fleming may have dreamt up ideas and plots for James Bond while he worked as a naval intelligence officer.

Richard Angel and Ed O’Donnell‘s design studio, Angel O’Donnell, has channeled this history into the interior design of each apartment, retaining the Old War Office’s Edwardian Baroque character without sacrificing style or comfort.

Rich upholstery and fabrics including dining chairs in a multi-weave yarn and lambswool curtains sit alongside more industrial materials such as glass and oxidised copper.

The apartments are finished with an impressive array of collector’s pieces, including two original Damien Hirst artworks, Chris Levine’s portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, a special commission by Dairo Vargas, and a rich mix of mid-century abstracts by Sandra Blow, Terry Frost and Breon O’Casey.

Opening this winter, The OWO Residences will soon be home to 85 uniquely-crafted Raffles-branded apartments, a 120-bedroom flagship Raffles hotel and a collection of nine restaurants and bars. The OWO will also boast a destination spa ran in collaboration with French cosmetics and skincare house Guerlain.

Apartments within the historic development are on sale from £14,250,000.

Images: The OWO Residences

theowo.london

