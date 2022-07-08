Prime Property of the Week: Cadogan Square, SW1X

Each week, Spear’s highlights one exceptional prime property or development on the market. This week, a bright, contemporary apartment overlooking Cadogan Square with interiors designed by an esteemed artisan

An ever-desirable leafy enclave nestled between Sloane Square and Knightsbridge, Cadogan Square has long been admired by wealthy west-London punters for its sense of history. The neighbourhood is home to some of London’s most illustrious educational institutions, with Heathrow a short carriage ride away courtesy of the M4.

The Earl of Cadogan’s vaunted neighbourhood has an enduring appeal for international families, and it’s no surprise that spacious abodes are rarely available in area, especially ones with fittings and furnishings curated by leading interior designers.

Yet this five-bedroom, contemporary apartment, which overlooks Cadogan Square, has been lovingly kitted out by the Dubai-based designer Viktor Udzenija, who has curated a space with a muted, monochromatic backdrop, that’s been injected with delicate splashes of colour throughout.

As you enter the apartment, which has been listed by Strutt & Parker, a welcoming drawing room contains several bright, abstract paintings with asymmetric patterns, which complement the more regimented geometry of the seating area. An adjoining dining room with an elongated feasting table and modish leather chairs emanates warm, low-level lighting and is finished with a Grecian-inspired figurine head and elegant monochrome wall railings.

These pared back monochromatic finishes pervade every aspect of the property, from the king-size bedrooms to the marble bathrooms, while anachronistic stained-glass windows and playful light fittings add a bit of cavalier fun to the otherwise restrained – and masterful – decorating.

An elegant and homely chapel that sits above one of London’s most desirable neighbourhoods, this Cadogan Square pad has all the trappings an international UHNW family could possibly want. For £19 million, the unrivalled location and masterful artistry is yours to enjoy.

Images: Strutt & Parker

