Prime Property of the Week: 80 Holland Park

Each week, Spear’s highlights one alluring super-prime property or development on the market. This week, a spectacular row of 21st century ‘villas’ at 80 Holland Park, with a range of gorgeous properties on offer for discerning HNWs who have fallen in love with Holland Park

Holland Park and the neighbouring Notting Hill share a timeless charm. They have always been welcoming destinations for Sunday afternoon pub jaunts and trips to trendy fashion shops for stylistically-savvy HNWs, and not many London neighbourhoods can truly lay claim to ‘having it all’ quite like the charming Edwardian streets west of Hyde Park.

Set on a curved road running up to picturesque green space, 80 Holland Park has combined elements of traditional and modern design to create a row of gorgeous 21st century townhouses containing 25 unique properties, all benefitting from a smorgasbord of amenities and a stress-busting concierge service.

Touted as the first fully-serviced residential development in W11, the street is home to five ‘villas’ with a range of penthouses and duplexes. One of the penthouses on offer has been curated by the ever-trendy Albion Nord studio, while Laura Hammett has transformed one of the remaining three-bed apartments with her celebrated design chops.

The properties back onto the ever-popular Holland Park, famous for its thematic Dutch, Fukushima and Kyoto gardens — the last of which is home to majestic blue peacocks which happily strut around its ponds and bushes — as well as a recently reimagined adventure playground, a rambunctious and joyful setting for West London’s primary school children.

The neighbourhood is also home to Greece’s Embassy in the UK, while a short walk towards the colourful cottages of Notting Hill Gate opens up a world of charming pubs and up-to-the-minute boutiques. The gleaming development, finished with a chalky-white facade and elegant clean lines, is the vision of luxury property developer Christian Candy, whose celebrity clientele includes Kylie Minogue.

No expense has been spared with the range of amenities on offer. There’s a 24-hour concierge, future-friendly charging docks for electric cars, a residents’ lounge and business suite, and a dog-wash service. For a spot of relaxation, dive into the 17-metre pool or frequent the range of soothing spa facilities, or use the ‘performance-driven’ gym designed by Tim Weeks, the Olympic Triathlete.

Only three of the 25 homes remain on sale — HNWs should take note that the race is on to snap them up. For sales, contact Knight Frank and Savills.

Image: 80 Holland Park

