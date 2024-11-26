Experience Seekers: The Future of Luxury Travel

As Jimi Hendrix once asked, ‘Are you experienced?’ And with the world becoming increasingly connected, the thoughts of today’s UHNW individuals are turning increasingly to just that question. Gone are the days when owning a superyacht or private jet was the ultimate goal. Today’s jetsetters are seeking a different kind of luxury travel – to experience itself. And this paradigm shift from material possessions to experiential vacations is reshaping the travel landscape as we know it.

Though destination still matters, it’s now very often secondary to what you can achieve once you’re there. In the years since the pandemic, we’ve seen a surge in demand for travel experiences offering deeper emotional connections, designed to inspire self-discovery. UHNW individuals are turning to transformative journeys that nurture the mind, body, and soul – or that reconnect them with themselves. And an increasing number of CEOs and entrepreneurs are taking those roads less travelled – returning rested, refreshed, and more creative.

Lounging with a Kindle around the pool is out. Now, it’s about the adrenaline rush of flying a fighter jet over Northern France. The awe of getting an after-hours private tour of the Pyramids in Giza. The joy of being behind the scenes at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, witnessing mechanics and drivers frenziedly preparing for the race. In short, it’s all about how it makes you feel: ideally, extremely alive. (And, incidentally, this is a status symbol intrinsically tied to wellness – to vitality: to living life to the full.) Being able to say you’ve had an adventure, learned something new, or interacted with a world that’s not available to the wider public – well, that’s true luxury.

Subscribe The Spear's Newsletter View all newsletters Sign up to have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week Sign up here Select and enter your email address Spear’s Weekly The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

For us at Unforgettable Travel, it starts with a conversation. Not one that asks, ‘Where do you want to go, and what’s your budget?’ but instead, ‘What do you want to experience?’ And this is where we really begin to understand our clients. It’s very much about the personalised touch, where we truly understand what they’re seeking and the emotional connection they’re after. Because ultimately, it’s all about building relationships: the special bond we develop with our clients, which helps us understand not only what they know they’re looking for, but also what they don’t yet know they’re seeking. This is the magic of truly tailored travel.

Image // Getty

This connection, this deep empathy, is what sets high-end travel apart from other sectors. It focuses on the emotional resonance of a trip – how it feels to be part of something extraordinary. Clients go beyond being merely an observer of a moment; they’re participants in it. Whether it’s a private audience with a Samauri swordsmith or swimming alongside whale sharks in Tanzania, it’s about crafting moments where clients don’t just sit back and relax – they get involved, they learn, and they connect on a deeper level.

Take that aforementioned fighter jet experience. It’s one thing to fly around in a jet – it’s another thing entirely to learn how to operate one yourself. In one of our most memorable experiences, a French fighter pilot takes our clients through the intricacies of flying: teaching them how to operate the jet and guiding them through aerobatic stunts. Instead of ‘just floating around up there,’ they learn to take control, turning the flight into an educational adventure. That’s the kind of immersive experience experiential travel clients crave: personal, engaging, and unforgettable.

Of course, not every experience needs to be an adrenaline rush. Many of our own clients prefer something more subtle, yet equally memorable. For example, a private balcony above the Piazza del Campo in Siena, to watch the Palio di Siena horse race, a centuries-old tradition, while enjoying a private lunch with the jockeys’ families. Or a tailored shopping of Paris’s fashion scene. Such moments are crafted to align with our clients’ individual passions and interests, and it’s this level of personalisation that makes each experience so unique.

Image // Getty

Tailored travel is not just about knowing where clients like to stay or what they like to eat for breakfast – it’s about understanding their rhythms, their desires, their interests. At Unforgettable Travel we have a deep understanding of their preferences, which helps us stay ahead of the game. When a new opportunity arises, we’re ready to bring it to them. We know exactly what they’ll love, and we’re always prepared to surprise them with new offerings.

As we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in experiential travel, it’s clear this is the future. But what of AI, I hear you ask? Isn’t that the future? Well, AI could likely plan an excellent trip to Disney or the Caribbean or schedule a hop round the Greek islands – but what it can’t do is offer exclusive access to special events, behind-the-scenes experiences. It can’t deliver a high level of personalised service.

And, crucially, it certainly can’t deliver empathy – the human connection. For us, it’s not just about offering tidy schedules or even luxury; it’s about offering meaningful luxury – luxury that goes beyond the tangible.

As Hendrix also sung, answering his own question: ‘Let me prove it to you!’

www.unforgettabletravel.com