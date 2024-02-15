AP Executive: Your Trusted Global Partner in Wealth Management Recruitment

Gina Le Prevost, CEO and Founder of AP Executive

In the ever-evolving and competitive world of international wealth management, securing the right talent is paramount for your business success. AP Executive, a division of AP Group, distinguishes itself as a specialist search recruitment consultancy with a global presence. Boasting over 30 years of experience in the industry, AP Executive’s dedicated consultants across the globe assist both businesses and individuals in the private and institutional wealth management sectors.

Diverse Clientele

AP Executive caters to a diverse clientele that includes private and investment banking institutions, investment/fund managers, multi-family offices, private/family offices, trust and fiduciary companies, law firms, accountancy practices, fintech/crypto and other professional organisations in the wealth management field. AP Executive has earned its global reputation as a preferred recruitment supplier to blue-chip companies, offering retained and contingency searches. Our history provides us with extensive knowledge required to ensure our clients and candidates requirements.

Global Reach and Expertise

What sets AP Executive apart is its in-depth knowledge of offshore and onshore job markets and an unparalleled international network. A database of professional candidates and clients developed since the company started in 1990. With offices in strategic locations such as London, Switzerland, Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, Paris, Dubai, Bermuda, Cyprus, Toronto, and Singapore. AP Executive’s experienced professional consultants, strategically operating in offices across the globe, we have placed mid to senior-level hires in more than 60 jurisdictions.

Subscribe The Spear's Newsletter View all newsletters Sign up to have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week Sign up here Select and enter your email address Spear’s Weekly The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Comprehensive Recruitment Solutions

AP Executive prides itself on delivering seamless and comprehensive recruitment solutions. The consultancy’s team of experienced consultants offers a bespoke and confidential service to clients, ensuring that their unique needs are met. Whether it’s a retained or contingency search, AP Executive is dedicated to finding the right talent for businesses in the global wealth management industries.

SPECIALIST AREAS OF RECRUITMENT

The consultancy specialises in recruiting for various sectors within the financial services and professional services domains. The areas of expertise include:

Private Wealth Management

Private and Corporate Banking

Private Equity

Hedge Funds

Commodity Trading

Trust, Fiduciary & Corporate Services

Wealth Planning/Structuring

Investment/Funds Management/Asset Management

Fund Accounting/Administration Services

Strategy & Product Development

Relationship Management

Legal

Compliance

Risk Management

Finance, Accounting & Operations

Captive, Reinsurance, and Actuarial

General Insurance

Fintech/Crypto Currency Trading Companies

Professional Services (Legal & Accountancy):

Private Client Law

Family Law

Charities Law

Litigation & Disputes

Investment Funds Law

Corporate Commercial Law

Banking & Finance Law

Tax Advisory & Compliance

Insolvency & Restructuring

Trust Administration & Management

Accounting, Audit & Advisory

Corporate Services

Qualified Professionals:

AP Executive’s network includes thousands of qualified private wealth practitioners, making it the business partner of choice for firms looking to hire talent and professionals seeking new career opportunities. We specialise in sourcing professionals with qualifications such as CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst), CIB (Chartered Institute of Bankers), CISI (Member Securities Institute), TEP (Trust & Estate Practitioner), ACA (Chartered Accountant), CTA (Chartered Tax Advisor), CIMA (Chartered Management Accountant), ACCA (Chartered Certified Accountant), and ACIS/ICSA (Institute of Chartered Secretaries), LLM/LLB degrees and Professional Crypto qualifications.

In the competitive landscape of wealth management, AP Executive stands out as a trusted partner, providing tailored recruitment solutions with a global reach. With their long-standing expertise, comprehensive services, and commitment to confidentiality, AP Executive continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the success of businesses and careers in the wealth management industry worldwide.

Gina Le Prevost FIRP DipRP, CEO and founder of AP Group, is a professionally qualified recruitment practitioner. Since 1990 she and her team of consultants, specialise in retained and contingency searches to attract quality mid-level to senior management ‘C suite’ professional candidates in London and internationally. For more information about our global recruitment services, please contact Gina on +44 20 7660 1535 or email gina@ap-executive.com.