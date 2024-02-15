AP Executive: Your Trusted Global Partner in Wealth Management Recruitment

In the ever-evolving and competitive world of international wealth management, securing the right talent is paramount for your business success. AP Executive, a division of AP Group, distinguishes itself as a specialist search recruitment consultancy with a global presence. Boasting over 30 years of experience in the industry, AP Executive’s dedicated consultants across the globe assist both businesses and individuals in the private and institutional wealth management sectors.
Diverse Clientele
AP Executive caters to a diverse clientele that includes private and investment banking institutions, investment/fund managers, multi-family offices, private/family offices, trust and fiduciary companies, law firms, accountancy practices, fintech/crypto and other professional organisations in the wealth management field. AP Executive has earned its global reputation as a preferred recruitment supplier to blue-chip companies, offering retained and contingency searches. Our history provides us with extensive knowledge required to ensure our clients and candidates requirements.
Global Reach and Expertise
What sets AP Executive apart is its in-depth knowledge of offshore and onshore job markets and an unparalleled international network. A database of professional candidates and clients developed since the company started in 1990. With offices in strategic locations such as London, Switzerland, Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, Paris, Dubai, Bermuda, Cyprus, Toronto, and Singapore. AP Executive’s experienced professional consultants, strategically operating in offices across the globe, we have placed mid to senior-level hires in more than 60 jurisdictions.
Comprehensive Recruitment Solutions
AP Executive prides itself on delivering seamless and comprehensive recruitment solutions. The consultancy’s team of experienced consultants offers a bespoke and confidential service to clients, ensuring that their unique needs are met. Whether it’s a retained or contingency search, AP Executive is dedicated to finding the right talent for businesses in the global wealth management industries.
SPECIALIST AREAS OF RECRUITMENT
The consultancy specialises in recruiting for various sectors within the financial services and professional services domains. The areas of expertise include:
Private Wealth Management
Private and Corporate Banking
Private Equity
Hedge Funds
Commodity Trading
Trust, Fiduciary & Corporate Services
Wealth Planning/Structuring
Investment/Funds Management/Asset Management
Fund Accounting/Administration Services
Strategy & Product Development
Relationship Management
Legal
Compliance
Risk Management
Finance, Accounting & Operations
Captive, Reinsurance, and Actuarial
General Insurance
Fintech/Crypto Currency Trading Companies
Professional Services (Legal & Accountancy):
Private Client Law
Family Law
Charities Law
Litigation & Disputes
Investment Funds Law
Corporate Commercial Law
Banking & Finance Law
Tax Advisory & Compliance
Insolvency & Restructuring
Trust Administration & Management
Accounting, Audit & Advisory
Corporate Services
Qualified Professionals:
AP Executive’s network includes thousands of qualified private wealth practitioners, making it the business partner of choice for firms looking to hire talent and professionals seeking new career opportunities. We specialise in sourcing professionals with qualifications such as CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst), CIB (Chartered Institute of Bankers), CISI (Member Securities Institute), TEP (Trust & Estate Practitioner), ACA (Chartered Accountant), CTA (Chartered Tax Advisor), CIMA (Chartered Management Accountant), ACCA (Chartered Certified Accountant), and ACIS/ICSA (Institute of Chartered Secretaries), LLM/LLB degrees and Professional Crypto qualifications.
In the competitive landscape of wealth management, AP Executive stands out as a trusted partner, providing tailored recruitment solutions with a global reach. With their long-standing expertise, comprehensive services, and commitment to confidentiality, AP Executive continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the success of businesses and careers in the wealth management industry worldwide.
Gina Le Prevost FIRP DipRP, CEO and founder of AP Group, is a professionally qualified recruitment practitioner. Since 1990 she and her team of consultants, specialise in retained and contingency searches to attract quality mid-level to senior management ‘C suite’ professional candidates in London and internationally. For more information about our global recruitment services, please contact Gina on +44 20 7660 1535 or email gina@ap-executive.com.