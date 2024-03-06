A cut above: Charles Sanford on why HNW clients choose LGT Wealth Management

Charles Sanford_LGT Wealth Management

After being nominated for HNW Wealth Manager of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023, Charles Sanford, partner at LGT Wealth Management, explains his winning approach to the industry.

Congratulations for being nominated for the Spear’s 2023 Awards. What does it mean to have been nominated?

I am humbled and flattered by the nomination and really it is down to my direct teammates, specifically wealth managers John Ridout and Aika Patel, as well as the wider team at the firm. Ola Adeosun (Head of Regional Wealth Planning and Family Governance) and Tom Claridge (Senior Portfolio Manager), amongst others, are shining examples of talent in the UK’s wealth management industry. The Wealth Management sector in this country has considerable breadth and depth, and at its best, it provides a much-needed service to families looking to plan effectively for the future, especially in times of economic and political uncertainty. Being nominated for this award in this context is a great honour and testament to the significant difference we are making in people’s lives.

Speaking with the judges one of the key distinguishing factors is the holistic approach that myself and the team provide. At LGT Wealth Management we look to avoid jumping to conclusions and ensure that all the family needs as well as the very long-term plans for the family are comprehensively considered before agreeing a plan and then eventually implementing it. So it is a rigorously client driven approach, rather than product driven, it is advisory rather than sales and it results in a tailored and comprehensive solution that survives the test of time.

What makes you most proud of your career and your firm?

The client focused approach. I operate best within a firm that is independent of product and only has one shareholder, which is a family. This enables thefreedom to keep the client front of mind in all of our activities.

What forces and trends do you think are your industry right now, and how do you think it will change in the future?

There is certainly a move with the higher interest rate environment towards cash and fixed income investing as well as passive versus active in a bid to reduce fees. As an independent firm we can and do support this for clients, however we also have a role to guide on the risks, and I do think that this dynamic will change in coming months and years as interest rates plateau and eventually start to fall, possibly with the spectre of recession looming in the economic shadows. Active management in this environment will become increasingly important as companies with robust balance sheets and competitive business models begin to outshine their peers.

What do you think draws HNW clients to LGT?

The family ownership of the firm gives clients comfort that their own timeframes (which are multi decade and typically involve succession planning) align with those of the business owner.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Do something you enjoy, as you are going to spend most of your life doing it! (My father)

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future – for yourself or your firm?

I am blessed to work with a superb and focused team and to have attracted clients who are advocates. All I hope for is to continue this work, to build theteam and to extend the reach of the service we offer further and wider across the market. This is aligned with the vision of the family owners who are strategically committed to extending their UK footprint. Onward and upward!