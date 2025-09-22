Monaco Yacht Show: the ultimate maritime experience

Monaco again becomes the beating heart of the global yachting community this September. Over four days, the principality’s legendary Port Hercule hosts the 34th Monaco Yacht Show – the world’s most influential stage for exceptional superyachts and the people who commission, design and manage them.

For yacht owners, clients and the wider constellation of designers, brokers and shipyards, the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) is a discreet yet important rendezvous. Innovation is experienced first-hand, relationships are strengthened, and the next chapter of life at sea is revealed. Helping to accelerate decision-making in the yachting world, the show offers visitors direct access to leading builders, designers and brokers, and a rare chance to compare trends, refine projects and shape ambitions alongside the industry’s foremost experts.

The 2025 edition raises the bar again, as 120 superyachts will gather at Port Hercule. These include around 50 world-premiere models (a new record) displaying the latest advances in design, technology and onboard comfort, as well as more than 60 luxury tenders. It is a unique concentration of expertise, craftsmanship and inspiration — a living snapshot of where superyachting is heading next.

MYS underscores its commitment to sustainability with the launch of Blue Wake in 2025. This new programme integrates eco-responsible solutions across the event and highlights companies meeting rigorous criteria, giving attendees direct access to the innovations shaping tomorrow’s yachting. In partnership with the Water Revolution Foundation, MYS will continue to showcase measurable advances, cementing its role as the platform for sustainable superyachting. The show also invites reflection and debate. Under the banner of the Monaco Yacht Summit, a programme of conferences and round tables will address the industry’s future, with a particular focus on sustainability, new business models and design innovation.

As official media partner of MYS, Spear’s will host an exclusive ‘Becoming an Owner’ panel. Chaired by Editor-in-Chief Edwin Smith, leading industry specialists will examine the privileges and pitfalls of taking the step into superyacht ownership, giving prospective buyers an insider’s view of life on board. Tailored for yacht owners, prospective buyers, investors and professionals, these sessions provide clear insight into the superyacht landscape at a moment of rapid change.

Beyond its technical and commercial dimensions, yachting remains an emotional pursuit – and the Monaco Yacht Show brings that to life. The Yacht Design & Innovation Hub will be the meeting point for designers and visionaries unveiling revolutionary yacht concepts. In the Adventure Area, visitors can explore a curated selection of water toys, tenders and high-end equipment for immersive experiences at sea, while an exclusive collection of around 40 luxury cars extends the lifestyle on shore. Under the exhibition tents, cutting-edge technologies and bespoke services will be showcased to enhance performance and enrich life on board.

The 2025 Monaco Yacht Show stands as the definitive event for shaping the future of yachting – where creativity, ambition and responsibility converge on the world’s most celebrated waterfront.

Monaco Yacht Show

24–27 September 2025

monacoyachtshow.com