How preventative screenings can help HNWs to manage their health

Private Client by Bupa can help HNWs with its holistic focus on health and wellbeing / Image courtesy of Private Client by Bupa

When it comes to our healthcare, many of us still think reactively rather than proactively. This often means waiting until we feel unwell before we see a doctor, or not prioritising taking care of our body until problems start.

Private Client by Bupa focuses on prevention and holistic wellbeing, with a complete service for the mind, body and being.

The service provides private clients with access to world-leading health specialists, while a focus on preventative healthcare allows you to maintain your health, rather than treating illness. This can be key to diagnosing medical conditions, before they become a problem.

Health screenings can improve life expectancy

Preventing chronic diseases before you have symptoms is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health. Health screenings typically test for chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. It’s also an opportunity to ask for help on giving up smoking, support for improving mental health and wellbeing, and dietary and nutrition advice.

Health screenings have been found to significantly improve life expectancy, particularly for those aged between 30-49. Preventive care could result in fewer health issues as you age. You may also be able to prevent, or manage, health concerns that run in your family.

Private Client by Bupa champions a preventative approach to help HNWs care for their health / Image courtesy of Private Client by Bupa

Private Client by Bupa’s proactive ‘lifecare’ approach

Bupa Global, the premium arm of the UK-based international healthcare provider, drew insights from patterns of behaviour from some of its high-net-worth clients in the UK.

The appeal of international private healthcare insurance lies in the growing demand for the best and most efficient domestic healthcare provision at the upper end of the market.

International insurance can provide a wider scope of protection than domestic products, especially in the UK. With Private Client by Bupa, you don’t need a referral, and you have a truly private end-to-end patient journey. This means that you may be seen more quickly, access treatments or services that you might not be able to obtain with a UK-based plan, and you can go straight to a private specialist.

The proactive approach of Private Client by Bupa’s Ultimate Global Health Plan can be likened to the kind of service offered by private banking, personal concierge services or art advisory.

Access a range of preventive benefits

Private Client by Bupa emphasises a proactive and holistic approach to health and wellbeing. With an Ultimate Global Health Plan, customers have access to a range of preventive benefits which includes cryotherapy and health screenings. Customers can also utilise a range of wellness benefits, such as physiotherapy, acupuncture, reflexology, vitamin therapy, chiropractic cover, vaccinations and eye tests.

Private Client by Bupa offers premium private health insurance that goes beyond health cover. The Ultimate Global Health Plan provides a complete concierge service and award-winning medical cover at home or abroad provided by Bupa Global, with rich, proactive, preventive wellbeing benefits that are designed to be used.

For more information on Private Client by Bupa, visit bupaprivateclient.com or call 0371 346 0199.

Private Client by Bupa is a concierge service providing personalised health and wellbeing services for the Ultimate Global Health Plan insured by Bupa Global. Bupa Global is a trading name of Bupa Insurance Limited and Bupa Insurance Services Limited.

Bupa Insurance Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Bupa Insurance Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.