Introducing The Residence – world-class expertise, tailor-made support, profound transformation

The Residence is the UK’s most exclusive recovery experience, designed for people navigating life’s most complex challenges. Here, true healing begins in absolute privacy and comfort.

Unlike traditional treatment models, The Residence welcomes just one client at a time. You are the sole focus. Every element – your surroundings, your therapies and your daily rhythm – is built entirely around you. Your suite, located within the renowned Priory Hospital Roehampton, combines five-star luxury with clinical excellence. Set in a tranquil and discreet environment, it offers a sanctuary where you can step away from the demands of daily life and devote yourself wholly to recovery. We can also arrange seamless, confidential travel from anywhere in the UK or abroad, ensuring your arrival is stress-free and giving you peace of mind that every detail has been taken care of.

Specialist care and bespoke therapies

At The Residence, we can support you with a wide range of emotional wellbeing concerns, including depression, anxiety, trauma and addictions. Care is delivered by a team of world-class clinicians and compassionate specialists, selected for both their skill and their ability to provide personalised support with exceptional discretion. This combination of clinical expertise and absolute privacy places The Residence in a league of its own.

Where luxury meets healing – the living area at The Residence offers a private sanctuary of comfort and calm

The cost of your care is £35,000 per week, and programmes are designed to support you for as long as you need. While you’re with us, you’ll benefit from a carefully curated blend of therapies, with every detail chosen to suit your needs and goals. Evidence-based approaches such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) sit alongside complementary therapeutic techniques, including equine therapy, art therapy and somatic practices. Together, they create a treatment pathway that’s as immersive as it is effective.

Personalised care

Your experience here extends beyond therapy. We shape every part of your stay around you – from the meals our chefs design to meet your tastes and nutritional needs, to the structure of your day, which is planned to give you the right mix of therapeutic focus and time to reflect. Your surroundings are arranged to ensure comfort, privacy and tranquillity. From the therapies you take part in to the smallest details within your suite, everything is tailored to your needs, making your recovery journey truly your own.

With 24-hour clinical attention, access to the full resources of a London-based hospital, and the most advanced therapeutic options available, The Residence represents the pinnacle of luxury, discretion and transformative care.

Expert oversight

As our lead clinician, Dr Donald Masi, explains: ‘The Residence allows us to bring together world-class expertise and absolute discretion in a way that’s completely centred on one person. It’s an environment where lasting recovery becomes possible, because everything is designed around you.‘

This is not simply rehab. This is the UK’s most prestigious destination for recovery – because meaningful change begins when care becomes truly personal.

