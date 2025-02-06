Curating unparalleled residential elegance

The Perigon Miami Beach offers world-class design and refined coastal living / Image: Binyan Studios

In the past half-decade, Miami has emerged as a premier global cosmopolitan hub, driven by an unprecedented transfer of wealth and the migration of financial giants like Citadel and Blackstone alongside technology leaders such as Microsoft and Apple. This confluence of economic powerhouses has attracted a sophisticated class of UHNWIs seeking exclusive residences in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

What distinguishes Miami from other affluent markets such as New York, London or Hong Kong is its unique combination of lifestyle, tax benefits and accessibility. UHNWIs relocating to Miami are not merely acquiring properties – they are embracing an unmatched way of life. The absence of state income tax, the year-round sunshine and its proximity to Latin America and Europe have further positioned Miami as the ultimate destination for those seeking to blend business, leisure and luxury.

Mast Capital’s founder and CEO, Camilo Miguel Jr

At the forefront of Miami’s evolution is Mast Capital, led by visionary founder and CEO Camilo Miguel Jr. Known for crafting projects of enduring quality and elegance, Mast Capital has strategically selected Miami Beach and Brickell – two of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods – to introduce developments that redefine modern luxury.

‘Miami’s appeal lies in its emergence as a global nexus for finance, technology and culture,’ Miguel explains. ‘With nearly $1 trillion in global wealth migration over the past five years and Miami consistently ranking as one of the top cities for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report, it has become a beacon for the world’s most discerning buyers. These individuals are not merely seeking homes – they are embracing a lifestyle that embodies their success, ambition and values.’

This wealth migration has had a profound impact on the city’s luxury real estate landscape, with a surge in demand for bespoke properties tailored to the tastes of UHNWIs.

From sprawling oceanfront estates to branded high-rise residences, the city now caters to the needs of a clientele that values exclusivity, architectural excellence and tailored experiences.

The Perigon: A sanctuary of oceanfront luxury

Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Indian Creek on the fabled ‘Millionaire’s Row’, The Perigon Miami Beach is a private 17-storey beachfront oasis that epitomises refined coastal living. Designed for the global elite, this exclusive development has captivated super-prime buyers, including those from traditionally northern-focused markets in the Northeast, Canada and Europe. This marks a significant shift, as historically HNWIs from Canada and other colder climates often gravitated towards markets like New York or California.

Miami enjoys a unique combination of lifestyle, tax benefits and accessibility / Image: Binyan Studios

Now, with Miami’s rise as a financial and cultural hub, these buyers are increasingly drawn southwards, seeking Miami’s unique blend of privacy, exclusivity and vibrant lifestyle.

‘The Perigon is an architectural and lifestyle masterpiece – a place where the natural beauty of Miami Beach meets the ingenuity of world-class design,’ says Miguel.

‘Our vision was to create a sanctuary that allows residents to experience privacy, tranquillity and unmatched luxury, all within one of the most exclusive pockets of the city.’

Upon completion, The Perigon Miami Beach will feature just 73 bespoke two- to four-bedroom residences ranging from 2,100 to 6,700 square feet. With more than 20,000 square feet of five-star amenities, residents will enjoy unparalleled services, including a Michelin-starred dining experience curated by chef Shaun Hergatt, a private beach club and wellness facilities tailored to an elevated lifestyle.

Wellness is at the heart of high-end residences in Miami

What truly distinguishes The Perigon Miami Beach is its collaborative team of world-renowned designers and architects. OMA’s bold, terraced architecture – framed by a diamond-shaped façade – maximises dual waterfront views, while Tara Bernerd & Partners’ interiors evoke an understated elegance inspired by natural and nautical elements.

Lushly landscaped grounds by Gustafson Porter + Bowman further enhance the serene environment, offering moments of respite amid this sophisticated retreat.

Cipriani Residences Miami: Pinnacle of sophistication

The Brickell neighbourhood, often referred to as the ‘Wall Street of the South’, has seen an influx of UHNW buyers attracted by its dynamic urban appeal and global connectivity. This trend is further amplified by the arrival of corporate headquarters and financial firms, transforming Brickell into a bustling hub of commerce, culture and luxury. Proximity to world-class dining, entertainment and waterfront views make it a popular choice for executives and entrepreneurs.

Situated at the southern tip of Brickell, Cipriani Residences Miami rises as an architectural landmark, blending the vibrancy of Miami’s urban core with the exclusivity of the renowned Cipriani brand. The 80-storey tower, set to become one of the tallest in Brickell, boasts 397 impeccably designed residences and marks Cipriani’s first ever ground-up residential venture in North America.

Morning at the Perigon restaurant / Image: Binyan Studios

‘Brickell is one of Miami’s most dynamic neighbourhoods, and Cipriani Residences Miami perfectly embodies the district’s energy and sophistication,’ notes Miguel. ‘We envisioned a space where residents could immerse themselves in the Cipriani lifestyle, experiencing the brand’s renowned elegance and hospitality within their own home.’

Designed by acclaimed firms Arquitectonica and 1508 London, the residences embody Cipriani’s hallmark elegance, seamlessly integrating luxury and functionality.

Residents can indulge in a suite of bespoke amenities, including a private, residents-only Cipriani restaurant and speakeasy, catering services, and in-residence dining. The Canaletto Collection, an exclusive assemblage of 68 ultra-luxury residences and six penthouses, crowns the tower’s uppermost floors. Offering bespoke furniture and finish packages and priority access to premium services, these homes elevate Brickell living to a new echelon of sophistication.

A city posed for continued growth

As Miami continues to attract a global clientele, its luxury real estate market shows no signs of slowing down. The city’s ability to blend natural beauty, cultural vibrancy and economic opportunity has positioned it as one of the most coveted destinations for UHNWIs.

‘With The Perigon and Cipriani Residences Miami, we are not just reshaping Miami’s luxury real estate market – we are setting a new global benchmark for sophisticated living,’ says Miguel. ‘These projects are meticulously designed to captivate the most discerning clientele, combining timeless architectural elegance with unparalleled service and personalised experiences that redefine what it means to live exceptionally.’

These developments exemplify a visionary approach to modern luxury living, where architecture, service and lifestyle converge to create spaces that go beyond mere residences. By offering an unparalleled fusion of exclusivity, innovation and timeless elegance, The Perigon Miami Beach and Cipriani Residences Miami redefine what it means to live in Miami’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

They are not just homes but curated environments that cater to the sophisticated tastes and dynamic lifestyles of today’s global elite, positioning Miami as a true leader on the world stage of ultra-luxury real estate.

For more information, visit ThePerigonMiamiBeach.com and CiprianiResidencesMiami.com