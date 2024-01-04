Indulge in a VIP shopping experience at Aranyani’s flagship store in Mayfair

Standing proud in the heart of Mayfair, is Aranyani: the Indian luxury handbag brand that brings handcrafted accessories to its well-heeled clientele. Within the spectacular, nature-inspired setting of its flagship store, Aranyani offers discerning customers a VIP experience, one that’s rooted in the brand’s founding principles of craftsmanship, heritage artistry, creativity, and luxury.

The name Aranyani means ‘The Goddess of the Forest’ and the brand draws inspiration from the rich heritage of Vedic Indian civilization, which has thrived for over 30,000 years. Nature, quality design and having a positive impact on the world are all at the heart of what the label stands for – and each of these pillars is reflected in the store itself.

For an exclusive experience, customers can book an in-store appointment for a bespoke shopping experience. This is why Aranyani is the luxury handbag brand you need to know…

Not accessories but works of art

Aranyani’s products are not just accessories; they are works of art that embody the elegance and beauty of the natural world, incorporating unique design techniques such as hand embroidery with over 3,000 stitches and seven patterns, precious gemstone setting to generate positive vibrations, hand painting, and 24-karat gold gilding on leather handbags. These artisans undergo extensive training at the atelier, ensuring that every Aranyani creation reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Aranyani is not just a brand that sells luxury products. It believes in creating products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also embody a deeper meaning and purpose. The products are meant to inspire and uplift, to remind us of the beauty and abundance of the world around us.

Whether it’s a handbag, small leather goods, or any other product from the collection, owning an Aranyani product is a statement of sophistication and elegance. It’s an expression of your individuality, your love for the finer things in life, and your appreciation for the beauty and intricacy of the natural world.

Striving for a positive impact on the natural world

When we immerse ourselves in the world of luxury, we are transported to a realm where dreams come alive. It is a world where artistry merges seamlessly with opulence, and each creation tells a story of passion, dedication, and artistic prowess. From the graceful strokes of a master painter’s brush to the vibrations of precious gemstones and the gentle caress of the finest leather against our skin, luxury evokes emotions that transcend the boundaries of the ordinary.

As quoted by the Founder of Aranyani, Mr Haresh Mirpuri, ‘Our company is only as valuable as the positive impact we have on the world around us.’ He strongly believes that luxury necessitates positive impact at every touch point. With this commitment, the company has implemented various projects and initiatives that have made a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

Furthermore, Aranyani’s unwavering commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with the growing trend of eco-conscious consumer preferences. This strategic alignment positions the brand to tap into an expanding market segment while minimizing its environmental impact, enhancing long-term viability.

A five-star shopping experience in the heart of Mayfair

The Aranyani flagship store, nestled in London’s exclusive Mayfair neighbourhood, spans two levels. The ground floor (550 sq ft) primarily serves as a retail space, exuding a serene and welcoming ambiance to beautifully showcase the exceptional quality and artisanal craftsmanship behind each bag. Meanwhile, the lower ground floor (850 sq ft) offers a VIP experience, where customers can customise their products in a luxurious and comfortable setting.

The store is based on the idea of a journey through the brand’s forest-inspired designs with a focus on light, colour, material, and sensory landscape. The customer’s journey which starts with a branch-shaped handle at the forest edge progresses deeper under the canopy, with bags displayed on elegant, tiered shelving as if resting on tree branches. The central ‘glade’ features a sculptural area with soft light that illuminates hero products on large slabs of British stone and Irish marble.

A luxurious consultation room is located on the lower ground floor, housing a library of Aranyani’s leather finishes, gemstones and other details that embellish the bags. Here a group of friends can enjoy the relaxed seating and discuss their unique requirements for a bespoke piece, leaving them with a VIP experience.

Whilst the design involves a rich palette of locally sourced materials, selected with sustainability in mind, and a reverence to the natural environment – reflecting the brands ethical credentials. Most key finishes are sourced locally within the UK, which was a refreshing challenge for the design team, and care was taken to find the right selection of British stones, naturally based wall finishes and ethically sourced materials. Celebrating British suppliers helps give the spaces a unique sense of place and links it to the local landscape.

To schedule a store visit https://www.aranyani.com/book-an-appointment.aspx