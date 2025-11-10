Lagos Private Wealth Conference 2025: Shaping Africa’s Legacy of Prosperity

Hosted in Nigeria's economic heartbeat, the Lagos Private Wealth Conference gathered leaders to shape Africa's resilient wealth story

As the second edition of the conference, this year’s event built on the strong foundation established in its debut, further cementing its reputation as one of Africa’s foremost gatherings on private wealth and legacy planning. Set in Lagos – Nigeria’s dynamic economic capital – the conference created a powerful platform for conversations about growing, protecting and passing on family wealth in a rapidly changing global landscape.

At its heart, the conference sought to inspire purposeful planning—not just for today’s prosperity, but for the generations to come. Africa’s wealth story is still unfolding, and through forums like this, its next chapter is being written by those leading the charge.

The 2025 conference focused on empowering Nigeria’s private wealth holders to navigate complex global and domestic financial landscapes. Attendees engaged directly with experts in tax, investment, estate planning and family governance. The programme explored innovation in wealth management –from impact investing and alternative assets to fintech and art as a growing investment class – while also tackling legacy and succession planning for multi-generational success.

Keynote speaker Steve Jennings, CEO of Rendeavour, delivered an optimistic vision of Africa’s next two decades, spotlighting Alaro City in Lagos’ Lekki Free Zone as a model for sustainable, investment-grade real estate. His message was clear: Africa is not only rich in resources but also in potential – and the next wave of prosperity will be led by visionary families and forward-thinking investors.

Elevating Nigeria and Africa as a powerhouse of opportunity on the global map

Delegates benefited from a wealth of global expertise, with contributions from Anjarwalla Collins & Haidermota (Dubai) on UAE wealth structuring; WYZE Associates and Edwin Coe LLP on international tax compliance; and Aluko & Oyebode alongside Charles Russell Speechlys on estate planning for Nigerian families. IQ-EQ provided insights on fiduciary services, CS Global Partners discussed citizenship and residency planning and Apeiron Group explored strategic insurance solutions. W8 Advisory, staying true to its mission, guided attendees through best practices in family office management, governance and succession planning – equipping families to sustain their wealth with both precision and purpose.

A holistic approach also defined this year’s event. Iwosan Wellness Centre highlighted the link between health and long-term stewardship, reminding participants that true wealth includes well-being. Emotional intelligence expert Ade Martins of Narita Learning Centre added a deeply human layer to the discourse, illustrating how emotional awareness strengthens leadership, decision-making and family cohesion.

Panel sessions featuring Wealth8, Leadway Asset Management, and First Bank (UK) examined the intersection of innovation and investment, exploring the role of AI and digital transformation in wealth strategies. The closing panel, Preparing the Next Generation as Custodians of Family Wealth, offered

candid reflections from Nigerian families navigating succession – underscoring that continuity depends as much on communication and shared values as it does on legal frameworks.

As the curtain closed, participants left with actionable strategies, meaningful connections, and renewed clarity about how to align wealth with purpose.

The Lagos Private Wealth Conference 2025, curated by W8 Advisory and Bimpe Nkontchou, continues to stand out as more than an event – it is a catalyst for dialogue, innovation and legacy. And as momentum builds, anticipation is already growing for the third edition, set to take place on 3 and 4 June 2026, once again uniting Africa’s wealth leaders to shape the continent’s future of prosperity.

