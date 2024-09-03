View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
September 3, 2024

Royal-approved crockery retailer Thomas Goode & Co seeking a buyer

Acting on behalf of joint administrators David Elliott and Mark Reynolds of Valentine & Co, LSH has been tasked with securing a buyer for the 200-year-old business

By Suzanne Elliott

emporary Thomas Goode And Co store inside Burlington Arcade, while the main South Audley Street store undergoing a 3 year refurbishment finishing in 2024.
Thomas Goode & Co store inside Burlington Arcade / Image: Shutterstock

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has been appointed to oversee the sale of Thomas Goode & Co, the esteemed luxury Burlington Arcade-based homeware retailer after it collapsed into administration. 

Established in the early 19th century, Thomas Goode & Co became synonymous with some of the world’s finest tableware and supplied china, glassware, and crystal to royalty around the world. The Sir Elton John-backed firm is perhaps best known for providing a dinner service for the wedding of the then Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

[See also: Hong Kong billionaire appoints son CEO of family office amid succession drama]

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Acting on behalf of joint administrators David Elliott and Mark Reynolds of Valentine & Co, LSH has been tasked with securing a buyer for the 200-year-old business.

Since 1867, the business operated from South Audley Street, before relocating to a new showroom in Burlington Arcade in 2021.

John, a self-confessed porcelain obsessive, began collecting fine china in 1990 after he became sober. He became co-owner of Thomas Goode & Co, and its global ambassador, in 2019.

At the time he said: ‘There’s no shop like this in the world. It’s an institution that I would cry if it ever shut down. I just love it. I’m so excited about being involved in the future of it.’

Content from our partners
What makes a great boarding school experience?
What makes a great boarding school experience?
How Flygreen is ascending into the future of private aviation
How Flygreen is ascending into the future of private aviation
Stoneweg, Icona, and CBH Strengthen Partnership with Cromwell Acquisition, Adding €4 Billion AUM to Stoneweg
Stoneweg, Icona, and CBH Strengthen Partnership with Cromwell Acquisition, Adding €4 Billion AUM to Stoneweg

Chris Buller, director of LSH’s asset advisory business, expressed optimism about the potential for a successful sale.

‘This is a genuinely prestigious brand with a fascinating backstory and impressive heritage,’ he said.

‘There is a huge opportunity here for the right buyer, and an enormous amount of remaining goodwill among some of the world’s wealthiest and most discerning consumers. We remain confident that there are buyers out there who can make the necessary investment to revive this much-loved British brand.’

[See also: Wealthy families in turmoil over handing businesses to ‘incapable’ Gen Z]

The administrators and LSH are hopeful that a buyer will emerge who can breathe new life into Thomas Goode & Co, preserving its legacy while adapting it for future success.

The sale encompasses not only the trading brand but also an extensive inventory currently undergoing valuation. Additionally, the sale includes a substantial historical archive of national significance. This archive documents the evolution of taste, craftsmanship, and design during the zenith of British pottery and glass manufacturing.

Among the treasures are the unpublished diaries of William Goode, records of the company’s travels to China, the Far East, Europe, and Russia, design drawings, customer ledgers dating back to 1827, letter books, and correspondence, including documents from Queen Victoria’s household.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor