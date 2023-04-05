The power of Blackstone

With the private wealth market now recognising the potential of private market investing, Blackstone is ideally placed to offer unrivalled support, says Rashmi Madan

You most likely know that private markets such as real estate, private equity and private credit can provide yield, hedge the effects of inflation and reduce the volatility of both institutional and private wealth portfolios.

You may also know that, while no investor is immune to market and economic conditions, finding the right partner is paramount to navigating uncertain times.

But private market investments’ potential to drive the core of individual investor portfolios has been less widely recognised until recently. Additionally, there has been a lack of access to the right partners.

At Blackstone, we have long believed that private market investments can serve as foundational building blocks. For decades, the world’s largest institutions have relied on private markets and alternative investments broadly as growth engines, while many individual investors lacked access.

A strong track record

Blackstone is changing this by bringing our decades-long institutional quality investment acumen, matched with exceptional service and support, to financial intermediaries and their clients.

It’s clear that the power of private market investing is becoming recognised by the private wealth market. Already we have seen that eligible individual investors have been increasing their allocations to private assets – and, in our view, this is set to rise.

Facilitating this requires access to the right strategies. Blackstone provides access to the major private market asset classes, with a strong track record in private equity, private real estate and private credit.

On average, we have seen that allocations to these alternative asset classes in core portfolios may improve returns, dampen volatility and increase the yield of a conventional stock-bond portfolio.

When you partner with Blackstone, it is our view that you are accessing the expertise, scale and network required to deploy capital in a way few others can.

So, while the power of private markets is not new, it is only now that it is becoming accessible to a larger number of private wealth investors.

Our Private Wealth Solutions team stands ready to partner with financial intermediaries and their clients to unlock differentiated investment opportunities in the current market environment and beyond.

Rashmi Madan is a senior managing director and head of Blackstone’s private wealth solutions group for EMEA

Alternative asset classes are subject to the risk of capital loss and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. There can be no assurance that any Blackstone strategy or product will achieve its objectives or avoid substantial losses.

The information herein should not be construed as financial advice. Opinions expressed are Blackstone’s opinions of the current market environment, which is subject to changes.

