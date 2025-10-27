Penicuik Estate: The 16th-century country home undergoing a charming rebirth

Once the home of enlightenment thinkers and eccentric heirs, Penicuik Estate is now at the forefront of a quiet revolution in British countryside hospitality – where accommodation does not compromise on authenticity, storytelling and tailored guest experiences.

Originally built by John ‘the Baron‘ Clerk in the early 1600s, after a grand tour of Europe that exposed him to the continent’s finest architecture, the estate has passed through generations of the Clerk family. Some heirs, such as James, the tree-planting pioneer, left the land better than they found it, while others, namely a lavish baroness with little regard for budget, less so.

Today, it’s Ed Clerk, the youngest son of the current baronet, who’s steering Penicuik into its next chapter: an exclusive-use hire retreat with a 50-year vision, where heritage, nature and community take centre stage.

Image: Alexander Baxter

After a head-to-toe refurbishment, the house opened in summer 2025, hosting its first wedding within hours of signing off the final touches. The main house features 16 en suite bedrooms with five cottages scattered across the grounds that can also be hired, sleeping a grand total of 48 guests. With several large common rooms, a courtyard and acres of gardens it serves as the perfect venue for weddings, family gatherings, corporate retreats or those looking for the feel of a home away from home.

Location

When checking into the 7,500-acre estate, you would be forgiven for thinking you were a million miles from anywhere, but a 30-minute drive would sit you in the very heart of Edinburgh. The sequestered feel of the grounds is pivotal to the Penicuik experience: guests may encounter the occasional dog walker, but in effect, the grounds are their own bolthole away from the bustle of the city.

The main house interiors were designed by Charles Orchard // Image: Alexander Baxter

Design

The estate is bursting with colourful character, with its storied history at the heart of the design. In fact, most of the antiques saved from the original home have been used in the interiors. On a short walk around the building, guests can see everything from 16th-century swords recovered by the family in tin trunks during a “rummage around our grandparents’ house” to images of the 19th-century fire that forced the family from the original manor home into the stable block. ‘The fire burned slowly,’ he notes. ‘The ladies even set up an afternoon tea outside while it was still smoking.’

When most people think of a traditional Scottish estate, images of stag heads and tartan-clad interiors come to mind. But stepping into Penicuik Estate, you may as well have just arrived in the Cotswolds, or on the set of a Nancy Meyers movie. It’s a refreshing departure that is both elegantly understated and genuinely authentic.

Several common rooms serve as the perfect location for gatherings // Image: Alexander Baxter

This masterclass in eclectic charm was carefully curated with the help of family friend Charles Orchard, who had the difficult challenge of striking the balance between cosy cottage and functioning boutique hotel. The reupholstered armchairs, salvaged from the original home, springtime palettes, and abundance of mood lighting create spaces that feel lived-in yet fresh. The atmosphere invites you to unplug, curl up with a book and let time slow down.

The homely feel continues through the house’s snugs, hideaways and oak-panelled bar, which are an ideal spot for a nightcap. The courtyard, which was surprisingly sunny on the September weekend that Spear’s visited, has all the features of an Italian palazzo.

Image: Alexander Baxter

Amenities

An exclusive-hire estate such as Penicuik is truly the key to unlocking a bespoke stay. Whether hiking through the Pentlands, seeking in-room massages or a wild swim in the High Pond, guests can tailor their stay to their exact wishes. On-site staff are on standby to help source anything from a perfectly fitting pair of Le Chameau wellies to a private chauffeur into the city.

The commitment to restoration has perhaps meant sacrificing a few amenities coveted by those used to luxury hotels. The estate does not currently have a gym or spa, although there were plenty of rumours about expanding its wellness, including a pondside sauna.

The estate is scattered with relics from its storied history // Image: Alexander Baxter

Guests have the option of cooking for themselves in the fully equipped farm-style kitchen, and catering can also be requested. A favourite of the estate is The Edinburgh Catering Company, which can provide everything from intimate family dinners to fine dining in the candlelit Dining Room.

Verdict

For guests looking to immerse themselves in the new wave of countryside hospitality – where they can truly disconnect from the world and feel at home in nature – Penicuik Estate tops the list.

