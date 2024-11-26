Michel Roux Jr. to host intimate feast under the stars

Michel Roux Jr. closed Gavroche in January 2024

Legendary chef Michel Roux Jr. will host an intimate gastronomic feast under the stars this December, nearly 12 months after he closed his iconic London restaurant Le Gavroche.

The chef, who launched Chez Roux at The Langham London in May this year, is hosting an intimate two-day supper and lunch as part of the Yoxman series at

Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, an 8,000-acre private estate.

The experience includes a three-course immersive woodland dinner under the canopy of an ancient forest, prepared by Roux and a woodland lunch the following day, available through limited-release tickets.

Michel Roux Jr speaking to guests in 2023

Dining under the stars

Yoxman is a three-day dining experience and celebration of gastronomy by Michelin-starred chefs hosted at Wilderness Reserve. Guests can book a one-night stay in one of the estate’s luxury accommodations, including cottages, barns, farmhouses, and manors. The experience also includes ranger-led excursions, Laurent Perrier Champagne tastings and live music.

Roux, the son of culinary trailblazer Albert Roux and nephew of Michel Roux Sr, is celebrated for his mastery of French cuisine. Under his leadership, Le Gavroche became synonymous with modern French elegance, maintaining its Michelin-starred reputation for decades.

The table is set for one of the magical nights in the forest

In August 2023, Roux Jr announced he would close Le Gavroche, a Mayfair institution started by his late father, Albert, and uncle, Michel Sr, in 1967.

Roux Jr, who had been at the helm since 1991, said he wanted to find a better work-life balance and explore other ‘business ventures’.

Guests can stay over in one of the estate’s rooms

In a letter posted on his website, Roux said. ‘I know this will come as a shock to many of you, so please know this decision has not been made lightly,’ he wrote. ‘Le Gavroche means so much, not just to myself and the Roux family, but to the wider Gavroche team and you, our guests, who have become our family over so many years.

‘I have always felt that should Le Gavroche ever close, it must be on a high. Le Gavroche has, and continues to be, fully booked, week in, week out, but I have known for a while that I must make time for a better work/life balance, so I can spend more time with my family and on my other business ventures.’

Yoxman at Wilderness Reserve, Suffolk, Wednesday, December 11 to Thursday, December 12.

Prices start at £1,200 per room (£600 per person), including food, drinks, activities, and transportation.

Four-Course Lunch Experience: Priced at £350 per person, including drinks and entertainment.