James Reed wins the Spear’s Impact Award in Association with Clinic Les Alpes

James Reed CBE, chairman and chief executive of Reed, and the driving force behind the UK’s largest match-funding platform, Big Give, has received the prestigious Spear’s Impact Award in Association with Clinic Les Alpes.

This accolade celebrates individuals who create transformative social and philanthropic change, recognising Reed’s substantial contributions to the charitable sector and innovative business practices.

‘Truly inspiring’

The Spear’s Impact Award, previously known as ‘Philanthropist of the Year,’ was presented to Reed by Spear’s Editor-in-Chief Edwin Smith on 19 November at the Spear’s Awards in Association with ADGM at Raffles London at the OWO.

Introducing Reed on the night, Smith, said: ‘The winner of the Spear’s Award has made a huge difference. The charity he chairs has now raised more than £300 million since it was founded – over £52 million of it in the last year, which represents a 21 per cent increase on the previous year. But it is not just the scale of fundraising that is impressive. Our winner has employed ingenious mechanisms, incentives and communications to make a real impact.

James Reed collecting his Spear’s Impact Award / Image: Aidan Synnott

‘His work on a new movement to inspire entrepreneurs to bake giving into their business model, driving staff morale and performance in the process, is truly inspiring. And something I hope more members of our network will get behind.’

As chair of Big Give’s board of trustees, Reed has elevated the platform into a groundbreaking force for charitable giving. Over the past 15 years, Big Give has raised more than £300 million for over 15,000 charities by pioneering the concept of match funding. Through this model, donations from the public are doubled by contributions from philanthropic “champions” such as foundations, companies, or individual donors, significantly amplifying the impact of each gift.

High profile givers

The platform’s appeal has attracted support from a variety of high-profile advocates, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Dame Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, and Dame Darcey Bussell. Its annual Christmas Challenge, running from December 3 to 10 this year, is poised to break new fundraising records after last year’s campaign raised £33 million in just seven days. Reed’s vision for Big Give extends to a bold target: raising £1 billion by 2030.

Reflecting on the honour, Reed emphasised the importance of collaborative generosity: ‘The idea behind Big Give is that generosity is contagious. By doubling donations, we inspire both individuals and major funders to give more. Our goal is to make giving easier, more impactful, and more integral to business operations.’

For more information on Big Give and its campaigns, visit biggive.org.