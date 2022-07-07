SPEAR'S WEEKLY: Inside the house of cards - Spear's Magazine

SPEAR’S WEEKLY: Inside the house of cards

SPEAR’S WEEKLY: Inside the house of cards

Spear’s Weekly is the regular email newsletter from Spear’s Magazine. To have the short, sharp briefing delivered to your inbox each week, sign up here

Illustration: Robert Jackman

On Monday the new edition of the Spear’s magazine hit newsstands with a coverline that now looks rather prescient: House of Cards. 

Our story is not about machinations in Westminster, however. At least, not the ones you’re thinking of. Instead, we take a look at the implications of the Economic Crime Bill (which is set to endure even after then end of Boris Johnson’s premiership). The bill’s effectiveness rests on Companies House, the UK’s corporate registrar. But the organisation is in a parlous state. Deputy editor Chris Hawes charts its history and weighs up the challenges to come. 

Meanwhile, the Spear’s 500 team have turned their attention to the finer things in life. Yesterday we published our selections of the leading advisers covering everything from romance to superyachts and horses.  

Every adviser in our rankings has been profiled on the Spear’s 500 website, where you can search according to factors such as location and expertise. You can also see the subcategories of this week’s index here: 

  

Illustration of Viscountess Hinchingbooke
Illustration of Viscountess Hinchingbrooke by Ross Tudor

Elsewhere, we’ve been speaking to Julie Montagu about life as an American Viscountess and getting her view on a recent Coutts report.  

And finally, our partners at McLaren explain how electricity can be used to optimise drive performance when combined with innovative engineering. 

 Other things to know 

Until next time,

Edwin Smith
Editor, Spear’s

 

Do you have a contact who would benefit from the Spear’s email newsletter? Send them this sign-up link

 

 



 

FOLLOW US ON

Receive 4 glossy issues directly to your doorstep Subscribe