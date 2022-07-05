McLaren Artura: Performance Personified

From our partners: McLaren Artura utilizes its hybrid electric engine to accelerate at blistering speeds.

When someone purchases a McLaren, they do so with high expectations. Quality, innovation, and a bold design come together to create an unforgettable vehicle. With the McLaren Artura, performance is the great differentiator. Lightning-fast response the second your foot presses the throttle is what separates a supercar, from everything else.

With much of its design language coming straight from the racetrack, the McLaren Artura seamlessly transitions lessons learned from motorsport directly to the road. It’s clear as soon as you see the industry-leading electric motor working harmoniously with the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine for maximum efficiency.

In the field of motor vehicles, there are plug-in hybrids and ultra-light supercars. With Artura, McLaren blends these two concepts to forge an automobile that’s ready to push the limits of what hybrid technology can do. Dominant on the track, at home on the road, the power and torque harnessed by this superlight plug-in hybrid will leave everyone impressed.

Power

The McLaren Artura is the direct descendant of a highly respected lineage of gas-electric power. In 2012, the McLaren P1 rocked the hypercar landscape with its 916hp hybrid engine brimming with Formula 1 technology. In 2018, it passed the baton to the Speedtail, its unique three-seat interior positioning it as an evolution of the iconic McLaren F1. The Speedtail utilized its electrified powertrain and aerodynamic shape to achieve a maximum speed of over 250mph.

The Artura is the natural next progression of this dynasty, taking the knowledge gained from its forefathers and resulting in a supercar that’s as mature as it is exciting.

The new V6 engine is compact, light, and efficient, all while producing 577hp. This engine is both 110lbs lighter and 7.4in shorter than the McLaren V8 engine. It’s even more impressive when you discover that McLaren was also able to add an eighth gear as well as its first electronically controlled differential.

These reduced dimensions allowed for the engine to be fitted lower in the chassis, vitally lowering the center of gravity. The punchy engine’s 120° vee design allowed for a short and stiff crankshaft, letting the engine rev up to 8,500 rpm and producing the intensity that can be expected from a McLaren supercar.

With the petrol engine working in tandem with the 94hp E-Motor, the Artura has a total combined power of over 671hp. The inclusion of an electric motor gives the car access to instant torque, accelerating the car with a throttle response that’s significantly faster than McLaren’s pure gas cars. Accelerating in a McLaren Artura will force you back into the seat, giving you a sense of speed and performance like nothing else.

Drive your way

In addition to world-beating performance, behind the wheel of a McLaren Artura, you will have access to a wealth of controls. Those who enjoy sliding around corners will take immense pleasure from experimenting with Variable Drift Control (VDC). This allows you to fine-tune the level of traction control assistance and through that, the level of oversteer by using an intuitive slider on the central console.

How the Artura feels to drive can be quickly changed on the move using a simple rocker switch. The powertrain options of comfort, sport and track help you decide exactly how you want to utilize the electric motor.

Comfort means the V6 petrol engine will run in tandem with the electric motor for maximum fuel efficiency. Sport mode lets the e-motor provide torque infill at lower revs making the car feel more responsive while the V6 focuses on maximum performance. Track mode uses the same mix of e-motor and V6 but also uses the transmission software to deliver faster gear changes.

In addition to all these controls that lie at your fingertips, McLaren has also added state-of-the-art Proactive Dampening Control. This can detect the condition of the road using sensors located all over the Artura and automatically make changes, without you even having to lift a finger.

The McLaren Artura offers an ideal balance of control and automation, so you can experiment by making your own decisions or letting the car take charge with its accurate sensors and technology.

