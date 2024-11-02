Laid-back luxury in Marrakech overlooked by the Atlas Mountains

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

Long a draw for artists and fashion designers, Marrakech, Morocco’s culturally and historically rich fourth city, is back in the travel spotlight.

An enticing mix of Islamic and Berber art and architecture layered with Spanish and French colonial influence, Marrakesh bathes in exquisite light and near year-round sunshine – it is perhaps no surprise it is fast becoming a luxury destination for elite globetrotters.

Premier League footballers, Hollywood stars and France’s super-rich are discovering the city and its surroundings while along the narrow lanes of the medina – the tightly packed walled old town – high-end shops selling bespoke clothing and Scandinavian-style interiors nudge up against stalls piled high with richly-coloured ceramics and tagines.

The deluxe suite is spacious with Moroccan-inspired decor.

The frenetic pace of the old town is thrilling but full on: Marrakesh is rarely the first place people think of when they want to unwind. But far from, in vibe but just 15 minutes by road, the medina with its constant rhythm of car horns and backfiring motorbikes, is the picturesque Fairmont Royal Palm.

A destination in itself, the Fairmont Royal Palm is set within lush green landscaped grounds (there are 8,000 olive trees alone), framed by a spectacular 18-hole golf course with the Atlas Mountains as a picture-perfect backdrop. A place rooted in Moroccan culture, it is a supremely serene space that is at once opulent yet unpretentious.

Location

Marrakech is a three hour flight from London and Paris and served by regular flights from both. Fairmont Royal Palm will provide transfers from the airport: the drive is roughly 30 minutes, traffic dependent.

Rooms and suites

Fairmont Royal Palm’s aesthetic is unmistakably Moroccan without being kitsch and the estate is sympathetic to the surroundings. The vibe at night is moody, the lighting set so dim, low tables are a hazard. But by day the mood changes and the Moroccan sunlight spills into spaces designed to capture it. Privacy is everything here and there are spaces to linger both outside and in, from snug booths to hidden corners on the bar’s terrace.

There are several room categories, as well as a selection of suites and villas.

The deluxe suite bathroom

The 126m sq-deluxe suite is airy and spacious with high ceilings, a sitting room and a vast dressing room that leads into a tiled wet room and a sunken bath. The room is decorated with Moroccan motifs but is not overstuffed with furniture and features – too unusual in hotel rooms.

There are two patios, one off the bedroom and the other leading from the sitting room, both overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens and the perfect spot for a morning cup of coffee listening to the birds.

The family suite, designed in a U to best capture the view, ecomposses a double and a twin room and two bathrooms.

The Prince Villa is one of five available to guests.

The three-bed presidential suite has magnificent views over the golf course and beyond which guests can enjoy from the rooftop jacuzzi.

For those seeking more space or greater privacy, there are five hotel villas, all of them film-set stunning with a pool, a private hammam and separate living spaces off the open plan sitting room.

For a further step up, there are spectacularly positioned residential villas that can be rented through the hotel. These line the golf course and have a private pool, terrace and full-size kitchen. Poolside is the perfect spot to watch the sunset dip behind the Atlas mountains.

Food and drink

Guests breakfast on the terrace at Caprini overlooking the beautiful palmed-tree lined pool where swimmers’ privacy is protected by clever landscaping. Feast on pastries, Moroccan specialties, fresh fruit and bread and pastries. There is a selection of fresh egg dishes that can be enjoyed with freshly cooked msemen (a Moroccan pancake).

At night, the same spot becomes an Italian restaurant, for Spear’s the standout of the hotel’s culinary offerings. Among the groaning table of sharing plates was a silky aubergine parmigiana, a creamy saffron infused risotto, a bouncy burrata, a rich yet delicate ravioli in a veal reduction accompanied by fresh olive bread with nutty olive oil.

Berber-style dining in the hotel’s beautifully landscaped grounds

The atmospheric main bar is rich in Moroccan flourishes and the ideal place to begin – or end – an evening. A standout cocktail from the imaginative list was an exquisite oriental negroni that arrived in a cloud of smoke but didn’t need the theatrics to steal the show.

Al Aïn specialises in Lebanese food with a Moroccan accent and serves a varied mix of Levant dishes. The meze starters are not to be missed: think tahini rich bowls of walnut-topped hummus, spiced-laced fried spinach and minced lamb salads.

The main course highlights are the Istanbul kebabs brought flaming to the table, and sayadieh samak – a delicate Lebanese rice and fish dish flavoured with warm spices and caramelised onions.

Accompanying the feast was piles of fluffy couscous and soft flatbread to mop up the savoury juices.

The stunning main swimming pool

Amenities

Let’s start with the spectacular main pool that is designed like a lake with narrow bridges to swim under or walk over and nooks where you can enjoy the cooling water under the Moroccan sun. Despite its size, you can be entirely at peace.

The beautiful spa is a temple to wellness. There are traditional hammam (with a Fairmont layer of luxe) on offer alongside massages and skincare treatments. Spear’s felt renewed after a vigorous hamman and a divine vitamin C facial.

Fairmont Spa

The 18-hole golf course is reason enough for many guests to book a week at the Royal Palm. The magnificently landscaped course gives golfers a game with a view while the luxurious clubhouse has superb facilities. Sabra, the terrace dining, is open to players and non-golfers alike and is perfect for a laidback lunch of tomato tartine, grilled sea bass and vibrant salads.

In addition there are two more pools – one at the golf course and another at the fitness centre. Yoga classes are on offer and there are several tennis and two new padel courts with top-notch coaches on hand to help you perfect your backhand.

The golf is a huge draw for many HNW guest

Extras

Despite the pull of the tranquillity of the Royal Palm, a trip to Marrakesh’s irresistible medina is a must. Shuttle buses run regularly from the hotel to the old town and a guide can be booked through the concierge. The Dar el Bacha, the historic palace in Marrakech, is a must-do.

The palace showcases Morocco’s blend of Moorish, Islamic, and Andalusian influenced architecture. with stunning mosaics, finely carved cedar wood ceilings, vibrant zellige tiles, and marble columns leading off lush courtyards. Go with one of the knowledgeable guides that can be booked through Fairmont for the best experience.

If you are happy to queue for hours, Bacha Coffee within the palace is the beautifully ornate place to be seen; the coffee is said to be excellent, but the location and flourish of the Fez-adorned servers would be enough of a draw.

Verdict

A quick flight from London, the Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is a superb hotel and ideal for a long weekend break or as part of a longer reset. With the majestic Atlas mountain range in the background and the fantastic facilities and grounds, guests can bask in the region’s culture while being pampered in peace.

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakesh: room bed and breakfast from £390

reservations.marrakech@fairmont.com

00212 5 2448 7878

https://www.fairmont.com/marrakech/