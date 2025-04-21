Fairmont Monte Carlo in pole position after £50 million makeover

The hotel stands on pillars over the Med.

Monaco, the affluent enclave of superyachts and supercars, has long been a magnet for billionaires, celebrities and adrenaline fans. A short hop from Nice, the glamorous pull of Monaco’s capital, Monte-Carlo, remains as strong as ever.

There is no shortage of five-star hotels, and among the icons of this principality is the Fairmont Monte Carlo, which was recently given a $50 million renovation 50 years after it was opened by Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III, with an interior refresh that reimagines its rich heritage.

Location

The Fairmont occupies an enviable position in Monte-Carlo, its unique design elevates the hotel on 15-metre pillars over the sea. The hotel famously has the best view of the world’s most glamorous F1 Grand Prix and is a few minutes walk from the Casino and Opéra de Monte-Carlo, the harbour and Larvotto beach.

A garden suite

Rooms and suites

The hotel has turned half a century and recently had a middle-aged facelift to keep pace with the increasingly crowded luxury hotel market. The revamp has drawn on the Riviera for inspiration with rooms decorated in tonal sea blues and crisp whites, creating a look that was designed to be ‘ageless’. The porthole mirrors in the room doors are a nice nod to this maritime city.

Most of the 598 rooms are either sea view or garden view suits, with the latter being slightly larger. Each room has a private terrace. Neither room option is big but both accommodate a king or two queen-size beds and a small table. The hairpin suites are understandably in high demand for the Grand Prix and can also be converted into a business space for the trackside view.

The property’s Grand Prix Suites dedicated to renowned drivers like Ayrton Senna and Sir Stirling Moss feature three balconies each, offering unparalleled views of the racing action.

The famous view of the hairpin bend from the terrace

Dining

The main foodie draw at the Fairmont is the legendary Nobu, the home of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature Japanese-Peruvian fusion food. The restaurant’s decor has been refreshed with natural tones and wood to keep it more in keeping with Nobu’s East Asian roots. In the evening, the atmosphere is transformed with the low lighting, creating an ambience that is at once cosy and elegant.

But, really, as lovely as the decor and the view is, it’s the food people come for. And it is magnificent. The omakase menu is the best way to experience Nobu on a short visit. Every course sought to outdo the next, peaking in a sublime black cod, marinated in a rich blend of white miso, mirin, and sake that is the perfect balance of sweetness and umami. ​

A sea view room

Among the other standout dishes was a delicate yellowtail with jalapeño, impeccably fresh sushi and a sticky miso aubergine that rivalled its fishy counterparts.

The lobby and Lounge Diner have a pleasing 70s vibe, with its swirling orange and brown toned carpets and curved armchairs. Huge picture windows showcase the glittering Mediterranean and there is a terrace where small parties can sit overlooking the water.

Nobu had an interior reset in 2025

The Lounge Diner offers all-day dining from large salads, oozing cheese sandwiches to sophisticated fish and meat dishes. There is a good wine selection, with Whispering Angel and a very decent Château de Pez available by the glass.

A new rooftop terrace with expansive views is due to open for the season, and it looks stunning. Spear’s got a peak preview and would be reason to return to Monaco for an Al fresco lunch. Amù Monte Carlo (Amu means love” in Monégasque) is the biggest rooftop restaurant in the entire Riviera with 360° panoramic views.

Breakfast is served in the Grand Lobby, a former casino that has been transformed into an events space after it closed during the pandemic. There is a decent buffet and a rather overwhelmed egg station.

Amenities

There is a good and popular gym where guests can enjoy a view of the hairpin bend while they run on the treadmill.

There are eight treatment rooms, including couples suites with optional whirlpool baths. Spears enjoyed a wonderful all-body massage with a superb masseuse who used invigorating lemongrass oil and healing hands to restore a tired body and head.

A (heated) rooftop pool overlooking the Mediterranean opened in 2023 which complements the existing Nikki Beach experience.

The rooftop pool is heated

Experiences

Visit in May and you’ll have a ringside seat of the Grand Prix; in September you’ll be a short walk to the yacht show. And all year round there is the Grand Casino where you can roll the dice of fortune or watch others do it.

Monte-Carlo is a pleasant city to walk around (look out for those lifts if you want to save your thighs). There is plenty of street art to enjoy, including several sculptures by acclaimed British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor. The Hauser & Wirth is free to visit and features revolving exhibitions.

Service

Mixed. Servers at Nobu couldn’t have been more attentive and the front of house staff were friendly, but elsewhere it lacked that slickness and attention so common in high restaurants over the border in France.

Verdict

The hotel has emerged from a $50 million renovation with fresh Riviera-inspired interiors and a reinvigorated sense of style. From panoramic Grand Prix suites to a newly opened rooftop restaurant, standout dining at Nobu and a rooftop pool, this iconic property proves it’s still a major player in Monaco’s glitzy hotel scene.

Details

Fairmont Monte Carlo