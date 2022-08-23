Revealed: 2022 Spear’s Awards shortlists

The shortlists for the 2022 Spear’s Awards have been announced. The awards recognise innovation and success among advisers and service-providers to UHNWs and HNWs

The Spear’s Awards (previously known as the Spear’s Wealth Management Awards) have honoured the work of the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW individuals for more than a decade.

The 2022 Spear’s Awards are kindly sponsored by Blackstone, The Royal Mint and Calculus Capital.

Confirmed judges include:

Edwin Smith – Editor, Spear’s

Ian Douglas – Head of Research and Insight, Spear’s

Rasika Sittamparam – Senior Researcher, Spear’s

Chris Hawes – Deputy Editor, Spear’s

Mark Somers – Founder and Director, Somers Partnership

Annamaria Koerling – Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office

Rupert Phelps – Family office expert

Billy Stephenson – Chief Executive, Stephenson Executive Search

Fiona McKenzie – Head, Carfax Education

Having been one of the premier networking events for private client advisers from Mayfair, the City of London and beyond for many years, the awards are taking place at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, on 2 November 2022.

The awards are split across 17 categories including UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year, Property Adviser of the Year, and the Client Relationship Award.

The awards will be judged by a panel of experts in each field. Judges will only be asked to contribute to discussions and decisions about certain awards, so as to avoid conflicts of interest.

The shortlists are:

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year

Private Bank of the Year – UK

Private Bank of the Year – International

Lawyer of the Year – Family Law

Lawyer of the Year – Tax & Trusts

Lawyer of the Year – Reputation

Super Prime Property Development of the Year

The OWO Residences by Raffles

The Whiteley

The Peninsula Residences

No.1 Grosvenor Square

Property Adviser of the Year

Private Client Innovation Award

School of the Year

Client Relationship Award

Family Office Services Provider of the Year

Private Client Accountant of the Year

Future Leader in Private Client

The winners of the Impact Award and Entrepreneur of the Year will be announced on the evening of the awards.

For more information about the Spear’s Awards, including details of how to purchase a ticket to attend the ceremony on 2 November 2022 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane, click here.