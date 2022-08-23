Revealed: 2022 Spear’s Awards shortlists

The shortlists for the 2022 Spear’s Awards have been announced. The awards recognise innovation and success among advisers and service-providers to UHNWs and HNWs
The Spear’s Awards (previously known as the Spear’s Wealth Management Awards) have honoured the work of the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW individuals for more than a decade.
The 2022 Spear’s Awards are kindly sponsored by Blackstone, The Royal Mint and Calculus Capital.
Confirmed judges include:
- Edwin Smith – Editor, Spear’s
- Ian Douglas – Head of Research and Insight, Spear’s
- Rasika Sittamparam – Senior Researcher, Spear’s
- Chris Hawes – Deputy Editor, Spear’s
- Mark Somers – Founder and Director, Somers Partnership
- Annamaria Koerling – Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office
- Rupert Phelps – Family office expert
- Billy Stephenson – Chief Executive, Stephenson Executive Search
- Fiona McKenzie – Head, Carfax Education
Having been one of the premier networking events for private client advisers from Mayfair, the City of London and beyond for many years, the awards are taking place at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, on 2 November 2022.
The awards are split across 17 categories including UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year, Property Adviser of the Year, and the Client Relationship Award.
The awards will be judged by a panel of experts in each field. Judges will only be asked to contribute to discussions and decisions about certain awards, so as to avoid conflicts of interest.
The shortlists are:
HNW Wealth Manager of the Year
- Jessica Crane – London & Capital
- Chris Cole – Lockhart Capital Management
- Charlotte Ransom – Netwealth
- Peter Gale – C. Hoare & Co.
- Serena Doshi – LGT Wealth Management
- Luka Gakic – Ruffer
UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year
- Oliver Kersh – Citi Private Bank
- Charlie Hoffman – HSBC Private Banking
- Giles Pascoe – Goldman Sachs
- Clement Hutton-Mills – Goldman Sachs
- James von Simson – Evelyn Partners
- Babor Hussain – Barclays Private Bank
Private Bank of the Year – UK
Private Bank of the Year – International
Lawyer of the Year – Family Law
- Catherine Bedford – Harbottle & Lewis
- Ros Bever – Irwin Mitchell
- Debbie Chism – Stewarts
- Judith L. Poller – Pryor Cashman
- Richard Port – George Green Solicitors
- Claire Gordon – Farrer & Co
- James Stewart – Penningtons Manches Cooper
- Jane Keir – Kingsley Napley
Lawyer of the Year – Tax & Trusts
- Robert Macro – Druces
- Nicola Brant – Thomson Snell & Passmore
- Camilla Wallace – Wedlake Bell
- James Quarmby – Stephenson Harwood
- Andrew Goldstone – Mishcon de Reya
- James Ward – Kingsley Napley
- Alex Ruffel – Irwin Mitchell
- Jo Sanders – Withers
Lawyer of the Year – Reputation
- Jenny Afia – Schillings
- Paul Lunt – Brabners
- Chris Scott – Slateford
- Persephone Bridgman Baker – Carter-Ruck
- Gerrard Tyrrell – Harbottle & Lewis
- John Kelly – Harbottle & Lewis
Super Prime Property Development of the Year
- The OWO Residences by Raffles
- The Whiteley
- The Peninsula Residences
- No.1 Grosvenor Square
Property Adviser of the Year
- Jo Eccles – Eccord
- Camilla Dell – Black Brick
- Cameron Smith – Mayfair Private Office
- Jonathan Hopper – Garrington
- Roarie Scarisbrick – Property Vision
- Marcus O’Brien – Beauchamp Estates
- Rory Penn – Knight Frank
- Peter Wetherell – Wetherell
- Becky Fatemi – Rokstone
- Alex Christian – Savills
Private Client Innovation Award
School of the Year
Client Relationship Award
- Waverton
- Saltus
- Richard Mille
- Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
- Victor
- The Kusnacht Practice
Family Office Services Provider of the Year
Private Client Accountant of the Year
- Sarah Farrow – EY Frank Hirth
- Faye Watts – Fuse
- Greg Limb – KPMG
- Alison Hill – PwC
- Nimesh Shah – Blick Rothenberg
- Simon Jennings – Evelyn Partners
Future Leader in Private Client
- Winston Yap – UBS
- James Heathcote – Sanctoras
- Dah-Eun Chae – UBS
- Keir Waddell – Strutt & Parker
- Priyanka Hindocha – Stonehage Fleming
- Jazmin Brown – Howard Kennedy
- Thea Carroll – Thea Carroll Property Consultancy
- Shamonie Barman – Barclays Private Bank
The winners of the Impact Award and Entrepreneur of the Year will be announced on the evening of the awards.
For more information about the Spear’s Awards, including details of how to purchase a ticket to attend the ceremony on 2 November 2022 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane, click here.